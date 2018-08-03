Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/03 02:30:38 pm
63.985 USD   +7.72%
02:14pKRAFT HEINZ : tops estimates as higher pricing boosts U.S. sales
RE
01:46pKRAFT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:36pKRAFT HEINZ : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kraft Heinz : tops estimates as higher pricing boosts U.S. sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:14pm CEST
A box of Kraft Velveeta shells and cheese is displayed in a grocery store in New York

(Reuters) - Velveeta cheese maker Kraft Heinz Co topped quarterly profit and revenue estimates as the company raised prices of its products and posted higher-than-expected sales in the United States, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.

Sales in the United States, the company's biggest market, fell 1.9 percent to $4.51 billion in the second, but topped the average analyst estimate of $4.43 billion.

This is the company's first better-than-expected U.S. sales performance in at least five quarters.

Kraft Heinz raised prices of its packaged foods and condiments as rising input expenses, including higher transport and commodity costs, weighed on the company's margins.

"While cost inflation on many fronts has been holding back our bottom line, we expect our profitability to improve by year-end, with further momentum into 2019," Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Hees said in a statement.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $756 million, or 62 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.16 billion, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1 per share, beating analysts' estimate of 92 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which also houses brands such as Kool Aid and Tater Tots, said net sales rose 0.7 percent to $6.69 billion, topping average estimate of $6.59 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
02:14pKRAFT HEINZ : tops estimates as higher pricing boosts U.S. sales
RE
01:46pKRAFT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:40pKRAFT HEINZ CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
01:36pKRAFT HEINZ : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
01:32pTHE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.625 Per Shar..
BU
08/02KRAFT HEINZ : announce 100 per cent sustainable packaging plans
AQ
08/02JELL-O PLAY UNVEILS ANIMATED SERIES : “The JELL-O Wobz”
BU
08/02KRAFT HEINZ : Push to Packaging Paradise Depends upon Partnerships & New Technol..
AQ
08/01KRAFT HEINZ : Expands Environmental Commitments to Include Sustainable Packaging..
AQ
07/31KRAFT HEINZ CO : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:02aKraft Heinz +6% after earnings shine 
08:00aKraft Heinz declares $0.625 dividend 
07:36aKraft Heinz beats by $0.08, beats on revenue 
08/02Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
08/02GREEN DOT PORTFOLIO : July 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 146 M
EBIT 2018 6 866 M
Net income 2018 4 499 M
Debt 2018 28 580 M
Yield 2018 4,31%
P/E ratio 2018 16,13
P/E ratio 2019 15,12
EV / Sales 2018 3,86x
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
Capitalization 72 273 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 67,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Eduardo Pelleissone Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck SVP-Global Human Resources & Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.61%72 273
NESTLÉ-3.65%248 723
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.84%63 177
DANONE-2.59%53 429
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY23.10%26 902
GENERAL MILLS-23.97%26 749
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.