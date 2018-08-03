Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Strong earnings lift stocks but trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:50pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks around the world edged higher on Friday on robust earnings, with consumer staples results boosting Wall Street, though a trade spat between the United States and China along with tepid U.S. jobs numbers capped gains and weighed on the dollar.

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in July as employment in transportation and utilities fell, but analysts said the numbers didn't change their expectations for a September interest rate hike.

"With wages and salaries up 2.7 percent, which is consistent with the 2.9 percent annual increase we saw for private sector workers in the June employment cost index report released earlier this week, a third rate hike in September is all but certain," said Heidi Learner, chief economist at Savills Studley in New York.

Market participants were still focussed on an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, which proposed new tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.7 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,464.86, the S&P 500 gained 12.72 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,839.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.90 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,808.59.

The S&P consumer staples sector <.SPLRCS> rose 1.3 percent and led the gains among major S&P sectors, after getting a boost from Kraft Heinz Co earnings. Kraft Heinz jumped 8.9 percent after beating profit and revenue estimates.

A fall in technology companies, such as Google parent Alphabet, which was down 0.6 percent, and Activision Blizzard 3.9 percent drop, weighed down the Nasdaq.

Still, for the week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to post gains. The Dow was on track to post a weekly loss.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.35 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> rose 0.67 percent.

According to Bespoke Investment Group, mentions of tariffs in S&P 500 company earnings reports for the second quarter have more than doubled from the first quarter of this year.

Following news of China's retaliatory tariffs and the U.S. jobs data, yields on 7-year U.S. Treasury notes led a fall in U.S. government bond yields across maturities.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last rose 9/32 in price to yield 2.9543 percent, from 2.986 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> last rose 17/32 in price to yield 3.0934 percent, from 3.121 percent late the previous day.

Italy's bonds had a volatile day, with yields soaring to eight-week highs early in the day over political tensions, then falling back by the close.

The U.S. dollar slipped against the yuan after the Chinese central bank raised the forward reserve requirement for foreign exchange in a bid to stabilise its currency. The dollar was 0.47 percent lower against the offshore yuan <CNH=>.

"Traders playing chicken against the People’s Bank of China got hit by a truck this morning," said Karl Schamotta, a strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

currency.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was flat on the day at 95.148, after dipping as low as 94.98. The index was up 0.5 percent for the week.

Oil prices edged lower after Thursday's rally, which was driven by an industry report suggesting U.S. crude stockpiles would soon decline after a surprise rise in the latest week. [O/R]

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $68.49 a barrel, down 0.68 percent. Brent crude futures settled at $73.21, down 0.33 percent.

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho and Abhinav Ramnarayan in LONDON, Asia markets team, and Kate Duguid, Stephen Culp and Saquib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)

By Laila Kearney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD -3.90% 71.29 Delayed Quote.16.96%
ALPHABET -0.41% 1238.765 Delayed Quote.17.82%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.48% 25455.36 Delayed Quote.2.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.22% 7394.192 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.06% 7811.3124 Delayed Quote.13.03%
S&P 500 0.49% 2827.22 Real-time Quote.5.23%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 9.04% 64.495 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.13% 95.04 End-of-day quote.3.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
09:50pStrong earnings lift stocks but trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar
RE
08:16pFRIDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Food, Precious Metals
AQ
06:19pKRAFT HEINZ : US stocks mostly higher after solid jobs report for July
AQ
06:00pKraft Heinz tops estimates with higher pricing, shares surge
RE
04:08pKRAFT HEINZ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
01:46pKRAFT HEINZ : 2Q profit slides on weak sales at home
AQ
01:40pKRAFT HEINZ CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
01:36pKRAFT HEINZ : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
01:32pTHE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.625 Per Shar..
BU
08/02KRAFT HEINZ : announce 100 per cent sustainable packaging plans
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:56pInvestors bid up food stocks 
12:27pThe Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08:02aKraft Heinz +6% after earnings shine 
08:00aKraft Heinz declares $0.625 dividend 
07:36aKraft Heinz beats by $0.08, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 146 M
EBIT 2018 6 866 M
Net income 2018 4 499 M
Debt 2018 28 580 M
Yield 2018 4,31%
P/E ratio 2018 16,13
P/E ratio 2019 15,12
EV / Sales 2018 3,86x
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
Capitalization 72 273 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 67,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Eduardo Pelleissone Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck SVP-Global Human Resources & Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.61%72 273
NESTLÉ-3.65%248 723
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.84%63 177
DANONE-2.59%53 429
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY23.10%26 902
GENERAL MILLS-23.97%26 749
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.