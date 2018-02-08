Link Real Estate Investment Trust : Next Day Disclosure Return - Change in Issued Units / Unit Buy-back
02/08/2018 | 11:05am CET
Next Day Disclosure Return
(Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme)
Name of Scheme:
Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Stock code:
823
Date submitted:
8 February 2018
Issues of units(Notes 6 and 7)
No. of units
Issued units as a % of the existing number of issued units before relevant unit issue
(Notes 4, 6 and 7)
Issue price per unit
(Notes 1, 6 and 7)
Closing market price per unit of the immediately preceding business day
(Note 5)
% discount/premium of issue price to market price
(Notes 6 & 7)
Opening balance as at
(Note 2)
7 February 2018
2,184,493,472
(Note 3)
Cancellation of units bought back on 19 January 2018, 22 January 2018, 25 January 2018, 26 January 2018, 29 January 2018, 30 January 2018 and 31 January 2018
(8,850,000)
Units bought back on 1 February 2018 but not yet cancelled
516,500
Units bought back on 2 February 2018 but not yet cancelled
1,300,000
Units bought back on 6 February 2018 but not yet cancelled
44,000
Units bought back on 7 February 2018 but not yet cancelled
1,500,000
Units bought back on 8 February 2018 but not yet cancelled
1,000,000
Approximately 0.0460%
HK$66.2926
HK$66.2000
Premium of approximately 0.1399%
Closing balance as at
(Note 8)
8 February 2018
2,175,643,472
Notes:
1. Where units have been issued at more than one issue price per unit, a weighted average issue price per unit should be given.
2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to paragraph 4A of the Listing Agreement or Monthly Return pursuant to paragraph 4B of the Listing Agreement, whichever is the later.
3. Please set out all changes in issued units requiring disclosure pursuant to paragraph 4A of the Listing Agreement together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the Scheme's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of units as aresult of multiple exercises of unit options under the same unit option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of unit options under 2 unit option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
4. The percentage change in the number of units in the Scheme is to be calculated by reference to the number of units in the Scheme (excluding for such purpose any units repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
5.Where trading in the units of the Scheme has been suspended, "closing market price per unit of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing marketprice per unit of the business day on which the units were last traded".
6. In the context of a repurchase of units:
"issues ofunits" should be construed as "repurchases ofunits"; and
"issuedunits as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unitissue" should be construed as "repurchasedunits as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unitrepurchase"; and
"issue price per unit" should be construed as "repurchase price per unit".
7. In the context of a redemption of units:
"issues of units" should be construed as "redemptions ofunits";
"issuedunits as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unitissue" should be construed as "redeemedunits as a % of the existing issued number of units before relevant unitredemption";and
"issue price per unit" should be construed as "redemptionprice per unit".
8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.
Submitted by:
CHAN Ming Tak, Ricky(Name)
Title:
Company Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
The Link Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 10:04:07 UTC.