Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  The Link Real Estate Investment Trust    0823   HK0823032773

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Link Real Estate Investment Trust : Next Day Disclosure Return - Change in Issued Units / Unit Buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:05am CET

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme)

Name of Scheme:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Stock code:

823

Date submitted:

8 February 2018

Issues of units (Notes 6 and 7)

No. of units

Issued units as a % of the existing number of issued units before relevant unit issue

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue price per unit

(Notes 1, 6 and 7)

Closing market price per unit of the immediately preceding business day

(Note 5)

% discount/premium of issue price to market price

(Notes 6 & 7)

Opening balance as at

(Note 2)

7 February 2018

2,184,493,472

(Note 3)

Cancellation of units bought back on 19 January 2018, 22 January 2018, 25 January 2018, 26 January 2018, 29 January 2018, 30 January 2018 and 31 January 2018

(8,850,000)

Units bought back on 1 February 2018 but not yet cancelled

516,500

Units bought back on 2 February 2018 but not yet cancelled

1,300,000

Units bought back on 6 February 2018 but not yet cancelled

44,000

For Main Board listed issuers

Units bought back on 7 February 2018 but not yet cancelled

1,500,000

Units bought back on 8 February 2018 but not yet cancelled

1,000,000

Approximately 0.0460%

HK$66.2926

HK$66.2000

Premium of approximately 0.1399%

Closing balance as at

(Note 8)

8 February 2018

2,175,643,472

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes:

  • 1. Where units have been issued at more than one issue price per unit, a weighted average issue price per unit should be given.

  • 2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to paragraph 4A of the Listing Agreement or Monthly Return pursuant to paragraph 4B of the Listing Agreement, whichever is the later.

  • 3. Please set out all changes in issued units requiring disclosure pursuant to paragraph 4A of the Listing Agreement together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the Scheme's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of units as a result of multiple exercises of unit options under the same unit option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of unit options under 2 unit option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

  • 4. The percentage change in the number of units in the Scheme is to be calculated by reference to the number of units in the Scheme (excluding for such purpose any units repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

  • 5. Where trading in the units of the Scheme has been suspended, "closing market price per unit of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per unit of the business day on which the units were last traded".

  • 6. In the context of a repurchase of units:

    • "issues of units" should be construed as "repurchases of units"; and

    • "issued units as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unit issue" should be construed as "repurchased units as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unit repurchase"; and

    • "issue price per unit" should be construed as "repurchase price per unit".

  • 7. In the context of a redemption of units:

    • "issues of units" should be construed as "redemptions of units";

    • "issued units as a % of the existing number of units before relevant unit issue" should be construed as "redeemed units as a % of the existing issued number of units before relevant unit redemption"; and

    • "issue price per unit" should be construed as "redemption price per unit".

  • 8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

Submitted by:

CHAN Ming Tak, Ricky (Name)

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

The Link Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 10:04:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVES
11:05a LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Next Day Disclosure Return - Change in Issue..
02/02 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Next Day Disclosure Return
01/29 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Next Day Disclosure Return - Change in Issue..
01/25 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of H..
01/03 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Next Day Disclosure Return - Change in Issue..
2017 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Next Day Disclosure Return - Change in Issue..
2017 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Next Day Disclosure Return
2017 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Next Day Disclosure Return
2017 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Return for Collective Investment Sch..
2017 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to sell 17 properties for HK$23bn
More news
Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2018 9 986 M
EBIT 2018 7 198 M
Net income 2018 10 126 M
Debt 2018 21 892 M
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 16,25
P/E ratio 2019 19,01
EV / Sales 2018 16,7x
EV / Sales 2019 16,3x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVES
Duration : Period :
The Link Real Estate Inves Technical Analysis Chart | 0823 | HK0823032773 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 72,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Lung Hongchoy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Charles Allen Chairman
Chi Ping Wu Director-Operations & Property Management
Lee Ming Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hubert Chak Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 532
EQUINIX INC-4.94%33 334
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-8.25%21 401
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-12.19%13 785
KLÉPIERRE-6.78%13 183
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-13.29%12 779
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.