THE MEDICINES COMPANY (MDCO)
The Medicines Company : to Participate in the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

03/16/2018 | 12:01pm CET

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) today announced that it will participate in the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in New York City, NY. The Company is scheduled to present at 08:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Investors-Events/Presentations” section of The Medicines Company website. A replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 90 days.

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company is a biopharmaceutical company driven by an overriding purpose - to save lives, alleviate suffering and contribute to the economics of healthcare. The Company’s mission is to create transformational solutions to address the most pressing healthcare needs facing patients, physicians and providers in cardiovascular care. The Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27,8 M
EBIT 2018 -202 M
Net income 2018 -200 M
Debt 2018 404 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 105x
EV / Sales 2019 37,8x
Capitalization 2 510 M
Chart THE MEDICINES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Medicines Company Technical Analysis Chart | MDCO | US5846881051 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends THE MEDICINES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 47,6 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clive A. Meanwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredric N. Eshelman Executive Chairman
William Bernard O'Connor Chief Financial Officer
Armin M. Kessler Independent Director
Elizabeth Hamilton Seabury Wyatt Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MEDICINES COMPANY25.93%2 535
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD6.59%28 198
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-8.71%19 225
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-3.39%16 775
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.23.87%16 743
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.73%9 740
