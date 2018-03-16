The Medicines Company : to Participate in the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) today announced that it will participate in the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in New York City, NY. The Company is scheduled to present at 08:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Investors-Events/Presentations” section of The Medicines Company website. A replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 90 days.

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company is a biopharmaceutical company driven by an overriding purpose - to save lives, alleviate suffering and contribute to the economics of healthcare. The Company’s mission is to create transformational solutions to address the most pressing healthcare needs facing patients, physicians and providers in cardiovascular care. The Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005125/en/