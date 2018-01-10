The Movie Studio, Inc. Exhibits at the 2018 NATPE Convention, Miami FL Premiering Its Movie Library for Worldwide Distribution and Pre-Sales of New Movies and Television Content

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC:MVES) proudly announces its exhibiting of the National Association of Television Program Executives Convention NATPE www.natpe.com (North American Producers & Television Executive Conference) January 16thth-18th and is the industry’s largest convention of Television programming, distributors, digital media and content providers at the world famous Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, Florida.



The Movie Studio will be marketing its new movie releases BAD ACTRESS, EXPOSURE, EXOTIC BRIDE, DANCING ON THE EDGE and library of approximately sixteen (16) existing movies with television rights available for worldwide television distribution and pre-sales of new movies and television shows in booth 125 on the market floor.

The Movie Studio has joint ventured with WNSM LLC. and Daniele Quigley to produce and distribute “The Other Side” with attending celebrity Dr. Robert Rey (Dr. 90210, E Entertainment Television) and The Call for new reality television programming and other television documentary programming owned by The Movie Studio.

The Company will be meeting with distributors for its next upcoming G rated major motion picture PEGASUS for negative pick-up and pre-sale agreements. The movie is set to star Michael Par’e (Star of Eddie and the Cruisers, Lincoln Lawyer), Excelina, (Star of Bad Actress, Exposure), Robert Rey (Dr. 90210), Lillie Nichole McCloud (X-Factor and recording artist) and Jean-Pierre da Silva.

“The Movie Studio is implementing its assets and implementing its 2018 marketing and distribution strategy and there’s no better place to kick off than at the 2018 NATPE convention. The Movie Studio will be positioned to present our new movies, library of films and new TV content,” said Lorne A. Wray, Executive Vice President of The Movie Studio.

“The Movie Studio is excited to exhibit and attend the 2018 NATPE convention as we continue to acquire strategic distribution partners of movies, television and other media distribution associations for our current and upcoming content. NATPE 2018 is where we intend to showcase our new and current movies and showcase our next movies PEGASUS and CAUSE & EFFECT and television content and acquisition opportunities for our growth by acquisition and bundling strategy. NATPE is where Content meets the world!” stated Gordon Scott Venters, The President & CEO.

The Movie Studio:

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties.

The Movie Studio, Inc., an integrated motion picture production company, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption on various devices. The company intends to manufacture independent content, including indie movies with relevant movie stars and indie soundtracks with substantial fan bases. Our unique platform provides locations digital and print elements leveraging motion picture content on billboard, television other traditional media and advertising applications. This can be a significant traffic driver to locations points of sales (POS).

For information on the Company, please visit our website at www.themoviestudio.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters

President and CEO

Gulfstream Park

800 Silk Run

Suite #1330

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

[email protected]

Telephone: 954-332-6600 | Fax: 954-440-7818