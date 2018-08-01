Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Providence Service Corporation    PRSC

THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION (PRSC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Study Reveals Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) is Extremely Cost-Effective and Life-Saving to Medicaid Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:05pm CEST

Washington D.C., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 40 years, Medicaid beneficiaries, many of whom are among our nation’s most fragile citizens, have relied on non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) for travel to and from medical appointments. A newly released study, commissioned by the Medical Transportation Access Coalition (MTAC), an association founded by the country’s top NEMT brokers, LogistiCare Solutions, MTM, and Southeastrans, confirms NEMT is a highly cost-effective, public-private partnership that helps assure the health and wellbeing of millions in America. It saves Medicaid, and thereby taxpayers, more than $40 million per month for every 30,000 beneficiaries receiving treatment for one of three conditions covered in the study.

0_int_LogistiCareLogotransparent.png


The study used Medicaid claims data and a survey of nearly 1,000 Medicaid beneficiaries to determine their usage and the benefits realized. Their research focused on three relatively common and expensive diseases for which Medicaid beneficiaries were transported to and from medical appointments – kidney dialysis for patients suffering end-stage renal disease, diabetic wound care and treatment for substance abuse disorders.

“As we surveyed nearly 1,000 vulnerable users of NEMT, we heard again and again about the importance of this benefit,” said Mike Adelberg, a principal with Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting and co-author of the study.

Fifty-eight percent of beneficiaries participating in the survey said they would not be able to keep their medical appointments without access to NEMT. Even more sobering, 10 percent of respondents said they “would die” or “probably would die” without access to NEMT.

Based on an analysis of Medicaid claims data for the noted conditions, the study’s administrators calculated an average overall monthly medical expenditure for beneficiaries who adhered to clinical protocols and those who failed to maintain regular treatment sessions. They determined that beneficiaries who used NEMT services for scheduled medical appointments based on prescribed treatment regimens – such as the clinically recommended number of dialysis sessions or wound treatments – enjoyed better health and incurred significantly lower long-term costs than those that didn’t maintain regular appointments.

“Now that we’ve crunched the numbers, we see that for the conditions we examined, NEMT is also a benefit to Medicaid’s coffers. Win-win scenarios are uncommon in public programs—this appears to be one,” Adelberg added.

Across the three groups, the monthly cost-savings per Medicaid beneficiary averaged more than $1,300.

Specifically, the study identified significant cost avoidance for Medicaid beneficiaries with kidney failure who rely on non-emergency medical transportation to attend dialysis treatments. Consistent with clinical guidelines, survey respondents reported attending an average of 12 dialysis treatments a month using non-emergency medical transportation and said they would expect to attend an average of only 4.1 treatments a month without it.

This reduction would likely lead to expensive emergency dialysis treatments and hospitalizations. Ultimately, the study concluded that non-emergency medical transportation saves Medicaid $3,423 per month for each individual with kidney failure receiving dialysis, or $41,076 per-beneficiary, per-year.

Relatedly, NEMT for Medicaid beneficiaries with diabetes-related wounds was also associated with avoiding significant costs. Survey respondents reported attending an average of 5.5 wound care treatments a month using non-emergency medical transportation but expected to attend an average of only 1.3 treatments a month without it. Ultimately, Medicaid would avoid spending $792 per member per month, or $9,504 per year, by keeping patients on a path to receive all necessary wound-care treatments.

“These results remind us of the importance of access to care. It is scary to think of end-stage renal disease patients getting fewer than six treatments per month,” said Jackson Williams, director of regulatory affairs for Dialysis Patient Citizens, a Washington-based, nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to improving quality of life for dialysis patients and an MTAC affiliate.

“Optimal dialysis care and improving the quality of life for all patients starts with getting them to dialysis centers. Well-managed Medicaid NEMT, especially for our patient population, means better health, fewer complications and lower costs,” Williams added.

The MTAC study clearly shows the nation’s non-emergency medical transportation system promotes better health outcomes for the most frail and vulnerable citizens. It pays for itself many times over by reducing medical costs that would otherwise be incurred by Medicaid in the form of higher costs associated with more intensive or more frequent use of healthcare services.

“We are pleased with the findings and hope governors, legislators, members of Congress and the administration will continue supporting policies that provide NEMT services for Medicaid beneficiaries,” said LogistiCare CEO Jeff Felton. “Many lack access to reliable transportation and those that rely on the benefit do not have the means or personal resources to keep their medical appointments without it. NEMT is an essential component in a healthcare system for those in greatest need.”

ABOUT THE STUDY

Funded by the Medical Transportation Access Coalition, the study was conducted by a team that included Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, Wakely Consulting and Dr. Patricia Salber, a board-certified physician and author. The study is the first of its kind that used actual Medicaid claims data along with a survey of NEMT users to determine the impact policies limiting the benefit would have on beneficiary health and the cost to Medicaid.

ABOUT THE MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION ACCESS COALITION

Founded in 2017 by the nation’s three leading brokers of NEMT services (LogistiCare Solutions, MTM, and Southeastrans), the Medical Transportation Access Coalition has grown to include 17 patient and health plan organizations. MTAC’s objective is to educate federal and state policymakers and other stakeholders about the benefits of medical transportation and the need for policies that support continued access to transportation services, especially through the Medicaid program.

Mike Rieman
Cookerly for LogistiCare
404.419.9230
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE COR
08:05pStudy Reveals Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) is Extremely Cost-E..
GL
07/31PROVIDENCE SERVICE : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on Tuesday, August 7t..
AQ
07/10THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ( : PRSC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
07/10PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/19LogistiCare Names Richard Boland, Jr. as Chief Operating Officer
GL
06/14PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
06/07PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
06/05PROVIDENCE SERVICE : Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock
AQ
05/31LogistiCare Names Andres Salinas as Senior Vice President of Program and Proc..
GL
05/22LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/11Providence (PRSC) Presents At 18th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference - Slide.. 
05/10The Providence Service's (PRSC) CEO Carter Pate on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
05/10The Providence Service Corporation 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/09Providence beats by $0.18, beats on revenue 
04/24BY THE NUMBERS : Healthcare Stocks With Big Cash Distributions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 643 M
EBIT 2018 35,0 M
Net income 2018 16,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 54,33
P/E ratio 2019 25,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 911 M
Chart THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Providence Service Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 92,0 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Carter Pate Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
William J. Severance Chief Financial Officer
Kristi L. Meints Independent Director
Richard A. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION18.10%911
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)41.43%43 331
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-4.83%30 734
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS0.00%17 604
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.66%14 626
DAVITA-2.73%12 182
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.