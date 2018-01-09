GeoTechnologies Achieves 5-Month Software Payback with Sage Intacct Cloud Financials

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management solutions, today announced that GeoTechnologies, Inc., a full-service engineering firm, achieved a rapid 5-month payback by replacing Microsoft Dynamics GP with cloud accounting software from Sage Intacct.



With support from implementation partner Massey Consulting, the GeoTechnologies finance team was able to streamline its multi-entity report preparation processes. This resulted in more time available to conduct deeper analysis, and gain valuable operational insight into project profitability, market volatility exposure, revenue categories, and other business trends.

A new case study published today details the results GeoTechnologies achieved by switching to Sage Intacct. The full customer profile is now available for download here and highlights include:

GeoTechnologies’ Results with Sage Intacct:

Saving 140 hours/year preparing reports

Gained mission-critical insight into client mix and project profitability

Software paid for itself in less than 5 months

Highlighted comments from Debora Hester, Controller, GeoTechnologies:

“After twelve years on Microsoft Dynamics GP, we were ready for better financial and managerial reporting and moving it to the cloud was an extra selling point. Sage Intacct was our company’s first big step, and after seeing how well it worked, we’ve moved our entire IT portfolio to the cloud. Sage Intacct has delivered significant cost savings by allowing us to eliminate SQL servers and smaller custom systems for things like time sheets, invoices, and other workflows.”

“Sage Intacct’s reports and dashboards let us drill into revenue and expenses for any project in real-time, and ensure a huge time savings to our finance team. With this flexible way of looking at the data, we’re able to give senior management timely access to valuable business performance insight, rather than delivering outdated reports months later.”

“One of the things I love most about Sage Intacct is how simple it is to run managerial reports. For example, each year, when our company insurance policies come up for renewal, our professional liability carrier requires a lot of revenue detail in order to underwrite the policy. Before, retrieving revenue information broken out by client types and ever-changing insurance industry project categories for these reports was a very manual, multi-week effort in Excel. With Sage Intacct, I just point and click to get everything we need, and I can regroup the data easily based on the latest requirements.”

