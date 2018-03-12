Log in
THE SAGE GROUP PLC (SGE)

THE SAGE GROUP PLC (SGE)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Goodway Group Select Sage Intacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth

03/12/2018 | 05:01pm CET

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management solutions, today announced that Goodway Group used Sage Intacct, a solution available in Sage Business Cloud, to achieve organizational efficiencies that led to 227 percent growth.

Goodway Group is a third-generation, family-owned digital marketing organization that’ started as a printing press, grew to be a print-based direct-mail marketer, and most recently pivoted to a digital marketing company with a significant virtual workforce.

Why Sage Intacct?
During its digital transformation, Goodway Group found it could no longer efficiently run financial processes with its current solution because of labor-intensive processes. Sage Intacct allowed Goodway Group to automate these cumbersome workflows and streamline multiple entity consolidations, which increased visibility and financial health across the organization.

“Before Sage Intacct, we were spending all our time on QuickBooks preparing financials to show historical, descriptive data,” said Mark Meade, Vice President of Finance at Goodway Group. “Now, we’re adding real value to the organization because we’re able to spend more time analyzing and forecasting. We’re looking forward, predicting the future, and even prescribing ways to help Goodway better achieve its goals.”

Since moving to Sage Intacct, Goodway Group realized significant benefits, including:

Streamlined financial processes: By uploading bills directly into Sage Intacct, internal campaign and invoice data are used to automatically allocate costs, saving the company 40 hours of work per month and increasing report accuracy.

Increased employee retention: Using statistical employee data and enhanced sales forecasts from Sage Intacct, Goodway Group regulates staffing levels and fine-tunes the balance between employee workloads and profitability. This practice increases employee retention by avoiding stress associated with seasonal campaigns.

Heightened financial visibility to inform growth decisions: Goodway Group leverages Sage Intacct’s real-time dashboards for monitoring key performance indicators. Armed with this granular data, Goodway Group can spot trends and opportunities, maximize return on investments, and set informed strategic plans.

“We wanted an intuitive cloud-based system that could meet the needs of our virtual, home-based workforce,” noted Mark Meade. “We looked at Oracle NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics, but chose Sage Intacct because it gave us the core general ledger and job costing capabilities we needed in an open, flexible platform that we could extend with best-in-class add-ons for things like commission management, CRM, payroll, and more.”

For more information on how Goodway Group uses Sage Intacct, view the full case study here.

About Sage Intacct
Sage Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud Financial Management. With the powerful combination of Sage and Intacct, the Sage Business Cloud offers the best capabilities of both companies. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Sage Intacct’s innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by organizations from startups to public companies, Sage Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and Value Added Resellers also offer Sage Intacct to their clients. The Sage Intacct system includes accountingcash managementpurchasingvendor managementfinancial consolidationrevenue recognitionsubscription billingcontract managementproject accountingfund accountinginventory management, and financial reporting applications, all delivered through the cloud.

Sage Intacct is based in San Jose, California and an entity of Sage, the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders and a FTSE 100 business. For more information on Sage Intacct, please visit www.sageintacct.com or call 877-437-7765. Connect with Sage Intacct on LinkedInFacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

About Sage
Sage (FTSE:SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud - the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.  

Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way, and giving back to our communities through Sage Foundation.

Find out more at www.sage.com/en-us.

Sage Intacct, Intacct and the Sage Intacct and Intacct logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sage Intacct, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Peter Olson
Sage Intacct
408-878-0951
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/PeterOlsonPR

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
