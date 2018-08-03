Log in
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO PLC (SCAM)
Scottish American Investment : Issue of Equity

08/03/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447

Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 50,000 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid on 3 August 2018. Following the allotment there are 138,605,943 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 3 August 2018 at a price of 384.0p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

3 August 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 15:05:06 UTC
