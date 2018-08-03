Scottish American Investment : Issue of Equity

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447
Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 50,000 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid on 3 August 2018. Following the allotment there are 138,605,943 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 3 August 2018 at a price of 384.0p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.
Baillie Gifford & Co Limited
Company Secretaries
3 August 2018
Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Disclaimer
Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 15:05:06 UTC