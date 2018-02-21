Scottish American Investment : Net Asset Value(s)

RNS Number : 5455F
Scottish American Investment Co PLC
21 February 2018
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
20 February 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447
Net Asset Value with borrowings at book - including current year income
358.90p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income
349.53p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at book - excluding current year income
355.03p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income
345.67p
Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines
The fair value of the debentures is calculated using a closing offer price
