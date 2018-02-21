Log in
02/21 12:59:09 pm
358 GBp   +1.13%
SCOTTISH AMERIC : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SCOTTISH AMERIC : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SCOTTISH AMERIC : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Scottish American Investment : Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:12pm CET

RNS Number : 5455F

Scottish American Investment Co PLC

21 February 2018

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

20 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447

Net Asset Value with borrowings at book - including current year income

358.90p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income

349.53p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at book - excluding current year income

355.03p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income

345.67p

Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines

The fair value of the debentures is calculated using a closing offer price

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVBBGDDXUDBGIB

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:10:11 UTC.

