Scottish American Investment : Portfolio Update

01/08/2018 | 06:09pm CET

The Scottish American Investment Company PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:549300NF03XVC5IFB447

As of 31 December 2017, The Scottish American Investment Company PLC had the following holdings in other UK listed investment companies that do not have a stated policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other UK listed companies:

Investment Company % of total assets

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC 0.76%

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

8 January 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:09:07 UTC.

