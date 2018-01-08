Scottish American Investment : Portfolio Update

The Scottish American Investment Company PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:549300NF03XVC5IFB447

As of 31 December 2017, The Scottish American Investment Company PLC had the following holdings in other UK listed investment companies that do not have a stated policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other UK listed companies:

Investment Company % of total assets

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC 0.76%

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

8 January 2018

