THE SIAM CEMENT PCL (SCC)

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL (SCC)
News 
News Summary

Siam Cement PCL : SCG announces an appointment and change of positions of executives (News Release)

07/25/2018 | 08:54am CEST

SCG has announced the appointment and change in the positions of executives with details as following.

  • Mr. Chaovalit Ekabut Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO, SCG and President, Cementhai Holding Co., Ltd. to be President, Cementhai Holding Co., Ltd.
  • Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom General Director, Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd., Chemicals Business to be Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO, SCG.

Effective from September 1, 2018 onwards.

Mr. Chaovalit Ekabut
President, Cementhai Holding Co., Ltd.

Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom
Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO, SCG.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 06:53:06 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 463 B
EBIT 2018 54 037 M
Net income 2018 51 429 M
Debt 2018 144 B
Yield 2018 4,29%
P/E ratio 2018 10,34
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 516 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 530  THB
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chaovalit Ekabut Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL15 458
3M COMPANY-14.74%118 050
SIEMENS1.82%116 128
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.17%114 803
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.81%112 823
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.24%48 709
