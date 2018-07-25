Siam Cement PCL : SCG announces an appointment and change of positions of executives (News Release)

SCG has announced the appointment and change in the positions of executives with details as following.
Mr. Chaovalit Ekabut Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO, SCG and President, Cementhai Holding Co., Ltd. to be President, Cementhai Holding Co., Ltd.
Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom General Director, Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd., Chemicals Business to be Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO, SCG.
Effective from September 1, 2018 onwards.
