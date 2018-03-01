Log in
THE TJX COMPANIES (TJX)
TJX : Correction to TXJ Earnings Review Article and Subsequent Correction

03/01/2018 | 12:51am CET

TJX Cos. said it would repatriate $1 billion in cash from its Canada division and its third-quarter same-store sales were flat. "TJX Plans Buybacks and Bonuses After Tax Overhaul -- Earnings Review," published Feb. 28, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. EST, misstated what was being repatriated and that third-quarter same-store sales declined in the third and fifth paragraphs, respectively. In addition, a Thomson Reuters earnings forecast in the fourth paragraph isn't comparable to TJX's actual results. Also, "Correction to TJX Earnings Review Article," published Feb. 28, 2018, at 5:11 p.m. EST, misstated what was being repatriated in the first paragraph. (Feb. 28, 2018)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 658 M
EBIT 2018 4 095 M
Net income 2018 2 542 M
Finance 2018 1 187 M
Yield 2018 1,63%
P/E ratio 2018 19,66
P/E ratio 2019 16,95
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 48 883 M
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | TJX | US8725401090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 85,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol M. Meyrowitz Executive Chairman
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John F. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Willow B. Shire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES-0.08%48 883
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION0.25%83 489
TARGET CORPORATION14.99%41 078
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V-6.31%40 826
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.32%25 940
DOLLAR TREE-0.29%24 641
