TJX : Correction to TXJ Earnings Review Article and Subsequent Correction

TJX Cos. said it would repatriate $1 billion in cash from its Canada division and its third-quarter same-store sales were flat. "TJX Plans Buybacks and Bonuses After Tax Overhaul -- Earnings Review," published Feb. 28, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. EST, misstated what was being repatriated and that third-quarter same-store sales declined in the third and fifth paragraphs, respectively. In addition, a Thomson Reuters earnings forecast in the fourth paragraph isn't comparable to TJX's actual results. Also, "Correction to TJX Earnings Review Article," published Feb. 28, 2018, at 5:11 p.m. EST, misstated what was being repatriated in the first paragraph. (Feb. 28, 2018)