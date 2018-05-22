The TJX Companies, Inc. : Reports Above-Plan Q1 FY19 Comp Sales Growth of 3% and Exceeds EPS Expectations; Updates Full-Year Guidance to Reflect Strong Q1 Results

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), the leading off-price apparel and
home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide, today announced sales
and earnings results for the first quarter ended May 5, 2018. Net sales
for the first quarter of Fiscal 2019 increased 12% to $8.7 billion.
Consolidated comparable store sales increased 3% over the comparable
period last year ending May 6, 2017. Net income for the first quarter
was $716 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.13. Adjusted
diluted earnings per share were $.96, a 17% increase over the prior
year’s $.82.
Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX
Companies, Inc., stated, “We are very pleased with our first quarter
results as both our consolidated comp store sales growth of 3% and
earnings per share exceeded our expectations. Marmaxx, our largest
division, delivered a strong 4% comparable store sales increase as
consumers were drawn to our great fashions and brands at outstanding
values! Customer traffic was once again the primary driver of our
comparable store sales increases at each of our four large divisions.
Based on our strong first quarter performance, we are updating our
outlook for full-year earnings per share. We believe that the
consistency of our customer traffic increases demonstrates the strength
and resiliency of our business and our ability to succeed through many
types of economic and retail environments. Looking ahead, the second
quarter is off to a strong start and we see plentiful opportunities to
capitalize on the exciting fashions and brands available to us in the
marketplace. We are convinced that we will continue to gain market share
and grow successfully around the world.”
Sales by Business Segment
The Company’s comparable store sales and net sales by division, in the
first quarter, were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
Comparable Store Sales1,2,3
|
|
|
Net Sales ($ in millions)3,4
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marmaxx5,6
|
|
|
+4%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
$5,381
|
|
|
$4,967
|
HomeGoods7
|
|
|
+2%
|
|
|
+3%
|
|
|
$1,269
|
|
|
$1,121
|
TJX Canada
|
|
|
+3%
|
|
|
+3%
|
|
|
$854
|
|
|
$739
|
TJX International (Europe & Australia)
|
|
|
+1%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
$1,185
|
|
|
$957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TJX
|
|
|
+3%
|
|
|
+1%
|
|
|
$8,689
|
|
|
$7,784
1Comparable store sales outside the U.S. calculated on a
constant currency basis, which removes the effect of changes in currency
exchange rates. 2Comparable store sales exclude Sierra
Trading Post, tjmaxx.com, and tkmaxx.com. 3Net sales in TJX
Canada and TJX International include the impact of foreign currency
exchange rates. See below. 4Figures may not foot due to
rounding. 5Combination of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. 6Net
sales include Sierra Trading Post. 7Net sales in FY2019
include Homesense stores in the U.S.
Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
Changes in foreign currency exchange rates affect the translation of
sales and earnings of the Company’s international businesses into U.S.
dollars for financial reporting purposes. In addition, ordinary course,
inventory-related hedging instruments are marked to market at the end of
each quarter. Changes in currency exchange rates can have a material
effect on the magnitude of these translations and adjustments when there
is significant volatility in currency exchange rates.
The movement in foreign currency exchange rates had a three percentage
point positive impact on consolidated net sales growth in the first
quarter of Fiscal 2019 versus the prior year. The overall net impact of
foreign currency exchange rates had a $.04 positive impact on first
quarter Fiscal 2019 earnings per share, compared with a $.01 positive
impact last year.
A table detailing the impact of foreign currency on TJX pretax earnings
and margins, as well as those of its international businesses, can be
found in the Investors section of tjx.com.
The foreign currency exchange rate impact to earnings per share does not
include the impact currency exchange rates have on various transactions,
which the Company refers to as “transactional foreign exchange.”
Margins
For the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, the Company’s consolidated pretax
profit margin was 11.0%, a 0.3 percentage point increase compared with
the prior year’s 10.7%.
Gross profit margin for the first quarter of Fiscal 2019 was 28.9%, down
0.1 percentage point versus the prior year. Selling, general and
administrative (SG&A) costs as a percent of sales for the first quarter
were 17.8%, down 0.3 percentage points versus the prior year’s ratio,
primarily due to expense savings and a one-time gain related to a lease
buyout.
Inventory
Total inventories as of May 5, 2018, were $4.4 billion, compared with
$3.7 billion at the end of the first quarter last year. Consolidated
inventories on a per-store basis as of May 5, 2018, including the
distribution centers, but excluding inventory in transit and the
Company’s e-commerce businesses, were up 7% on a reported basis (up 6%
on a constant currency basis, compared to a decrease of 7% on a constant
currency basis in the prior year). The Company is in an excellent
inventory position entering the second quarter and has plenty of
liquidity to take advantage of the terrific opportunities it sees in the
marketplace for quality, branded merchandise.
Shareholder Distributions
During the first quarter, the Company returned a total of $597 million
to shareholders. The Company repurchased a total of $400 million of TJX
stock, retiring 4.9 million shares, and paid $197 million in shareholder
dividends. The Company continues to expect to repurchase approximately
$2.5 to $3.0 billion of TJX stock in Fiscal 2019. The Company may adjust
this amount up or down depending on various factors. Additionally, the
Company increased its dividend by 25% in the first quarter, marking the
22nd consecutive year of dividend increases. The Company
remains committed to returning cash to its shareholders while continuing
to reinvest in the business to support the near- and long-term growth of
TJX.
Second Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Outlook
For the second quarter of Fiscal 2019, the Company expects diluted
earnings per share to be in the range of $1.02 to $1.04. Excluding an
expected benefit of approximately $.15 per share due to items related to
the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (primarily the lower U.S. corporate
income tax rate), the Company expects adjusted earnings per share to be
in the range of $.87 to $.89, compared to $.85 last year. This guidance
assumes that restructuring costs within the Company’s IT department will
negatively impact EPS growth by 3% to 4%. These costs were contemplated
in TJX’s original full-year guidance provided in February 2018. The
Company expects that wage increases will negatively impact EPS growth by
another 2%. The Company also anticipates that foreign currency will
benefit EPS growth by approximately 4%. This EPS outlook is based upon
estimated consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%.
For the 52-week fiscal year ending February 2, 2019, the Company now
expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.75 to $4.83,
which represents an 18% to 20% increase over the prior year’s $4.04. The
Company’s full-year guidance includes an expected benefit of
approximately $.72 to $.73 per share due to items related to the 2017
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (primarily the lower U.S. corporate income tax
rate), which is approximately $.02 lower than previous guidance of $.73
to $.75 per share.
The Company is increasing the high-end of its Fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS
guidance by $.02 to reflect its strong first quarter results. The
Company now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excludes
the benefit from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act mentioned above, to be
in the range of $4.04 to $4.10. This guidance represents a 5% to 6%
increase over the prior year’s adjusted $3.85, which excludes a $.17 net
benefit due to items related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a
benefit of approximately $.11 from the extra week in the Company’s
Fiscal 2018 calendar, and a $.10 impairment charge related to Sierra
Trading Post from GAAP EPS of $4.04. This guidance reflects an
assumption that wage increases will negatively impact EPS growth by 2%.
This EPS outlook continues to be based upon estimated consolidated
comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%.
It is important to note that Fiscal 2019 full-year adjusted guidance
assumes that $.07 of the $.09 EPS benefit from the above-plan first
quarter will be offset by a combination of factors. The Company now
expects a $.03 negative impact to EPS due to significantly higher
planned freight costs than the Company originally expected, partially
offset by assumptions for stronger operational performance. In addition,
the Company now anticipates a reversal of the $.02 above-plan first
quarter gain on inventory hedges, and an assumption that the benefit
from translational foreign exchange will be $.02 lower than originally
planned for the full year.
The Company’s earnings guidance for the second quarter and full year
Fiscal 2019 assumes that currency exchange rates will remain unchanged
from the levels at the beginning of the second quarter.
Stores by Concept
During the first quarter ended May 5, 2018, the Company increased its
store count by 71 stores to a total of 4,141 stores. The Company
increased square footage by 5% over the same period last year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store Locations1
|
|
|
Gross Square Feet2
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Beginning
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
Beginning
|
|
|
End
|
In the U.S.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T.J. Maxx
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
34.1
|
|
|
34.2
|
Marshalls
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
|
31.2
|
|
|
31.4
|
HomeGoods
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
16.3
|
Sierra Trading Post
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.7
|
Homesense
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
In Canada:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Winners
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
7.4
|
HomeSense
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
2.8
|
Marshalls
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.1
|
In Europe:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T.K. Maxx
|
|
|
540
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
16.0
|
Homesense
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
In Australia:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T.K. Maxx
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TJX
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
4,141
|
|
|
111.7
|
|
|
113.1
1Store counts above include both banners within a combo or a
superstore.
2Square feet figures may not foot due to
rounding.
About The TJX Companies, Inc.
The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and
home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of May 5, 2018, the end of
the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,141
stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom,
Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and
three e-commerce sites. These include 1,231 T.J. Maxx, 1,073 Marshalls,
690 HomeGoods, 32 Sierra Trading Post, and 4 Homesense stores, as well
as tjmaxx.com
and sierratradingpost.com
in the United States; 269 Winners, 119 HomeSense, and 78 Marshalls
stores in Canada; 549 T.K. Maxx and 55 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com,
in Europe; and 41 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases
and financial information are available at tjx.com.
Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference
Call
At 11:00 a.m. ET today, Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and
President of TJX, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s
first quarter Fiscal 2019 results, operations, and business trends. A
real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com.
A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577
through Tuesday, May 29, 2018, or at tjx.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release.
Adjusted financial measures refer to financial information adjusted to
exclude from financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) items
identified in this press release. The Company believes that the
presentation of adjusted financial results provides additional
information on comparisons between periods including underlying trends
of its business by excluding certain items that affect overall
comparability. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in
addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported
results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Important Information at Website
Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the
Investors section of tjx.com
after they are no longer available by telephone, as are reconciliations
of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other
financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may
be important to investors in the Investors section at tjx.com.
The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website
regularly.
Forward-looking Statement
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995: Various statements made in this release are forward-looking and
involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements that address
activities, events or developments that we intend, expect or believe may
occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The following are
some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from the forward-looking statements: execution of buying strategy and
inventory management; operational and business expansion and management
of large size and scale; customer trends and preferences; various
marketing efforts; competition; personnel recruitment, training and
retention; labor costs and workforce challenges; data security;
information systems and implementation of new technologies; economic
conditions and consumer spending; adverse or unseasonable weather;
serious disruptions or catastrophic events; corporate and retail banner
reputation; quality, safety and other issues with our merchandise;
compliance with laws, regulations and orders and changes in laws,
regulations and applicable accounting standards; expanding international
operations; merchandise sourcing and transport; commodity availability
and pricing; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in
quarterly operating results and market expectations; mergers,
acquisitions, or business investments and divestitures, closings or
business consolidations; outcomes of litigation, legal proceedings and
other legal or regulatory matters; tax matters; disproportionate impact
of disruptions in the second half of the fiscal year; real estate
activities; inventory or asset loss; cash flow and other factors that
may be described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our
forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it
clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements
will not be realized.
|
|
|
|
|
The TJX Companies, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
May 5,
2018
|
|
|
April 29,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
8,688,720
|
|
|
$
|
7,784,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales, including buying and occupancy costs
|
|
|
|
6,178,239
|
|
|
|
5,530,072
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
1,550,775
|
|
|
|
1,411,603
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
4,148
|
|
|
|
9,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
955,558
|
|
|
|
832,508
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
239,177
|
|
|
|
296,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
716,381
|
|
|
$
|
536,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.3125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares – diluted
|
|
|
|
634,436
|
|
|
|
654,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The TJX Companies, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 5,
2018
|
|
|
April 29,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
2,681.1
|
|
|
$
|
2,669.5
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
|
435.9
|
|
|
|
457.1
|
Accounts receivable and other current assets
|
|
|
|
935.4
|
|
|
|
685.8
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
|
|
4,369.9
|
|
|
|
3,736.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
8,422.3
|
|
|
|
7,548.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net property at cost
|
|
|
|
5,026.1
|
|
|
|
4,601.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
|
195.6
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
460.1
|
|
|
|
418.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
14,007.1
|
|
|
$
|
12,763.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
2,509.1
|
|
|
$
|
2,174.7
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,467.8
|
|
|
|
2,430.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
4,976.9
|
|
|
|
4,605.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,275.8
|
|
|
|
1,071.5
|
Non-current deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
|
260.6
|
|
|
|
304.7
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
2,231.4
|
|
|
|
2,228.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
5,262.4
|
|
|
|
4,553.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
$
|
14,007.1
|
|
|
$
|
12,763.5
|
|
|
|
|
The TJX Companies, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
May 5,
2018
|
|
|
April 29,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
716.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
536.3
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
192.3
|
|
|
|
|
172.5
|
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
|
24.1
|
|
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable and other assets
|
|
|
|
118.4
|
|
|
|
|
(38.9
|
)
|
(Increase) in merchandise inventories
|
|
|
|
(225.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(88.6
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
|
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
|
|
(57.0
|
)
|
(Decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(130.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(104.4
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(21.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
724.9
|
|
|
|
|
448.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property additions
|
|
|
|
(265.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(258.5
|
)
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
|
(148.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(233.1
|
)
|
Sales and maturities of investments
|
|
|
|
192.7
|
|
|
|
|
289.9
|
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
|
(220.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(201.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
|
(395.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(350.0
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
|
84.6
|
|
|
|
|
52.0
|
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(197.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(168.6
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(17.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(17.5
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
(526.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(484.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
|
(55.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(22.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(77.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(260.3
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
|
|
2,758.5
|
|
|
|
|
2,929.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
2,681.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,669.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
The TJX Companies, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Selected Information by Major Business Segment
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
May 5,
2018
|
|
April 29,
2017
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the United States:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marmaxx
|
|
|
$
|
5,380,918
|
|
$
|
4,967,135
|
HomeGoods
|
|
|
|
1,269,331
|
|
|
1,121,269
|
TJX Canada
|
|
|
|
853,836
|
|
|
738,771
|
TJX International
|
|
|
|
1,184,635
|
|
|
956,849
|
Total net sales
|
|
|
$
|
8,688,720
|
|
$
|
7,784,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the United States:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marmaxx
|
|
|
$
|
750,456
|
|
$
|
687,165
|
HomeGoods
|
|
|
|
147,360
|
|
|
152,092
|
TJX Canada
|
|
|
|
125,184
|
|
|
102,880
|
TJX International
|
|
|
|
40,826
|
|
|
6,860
|
Total segment profit
|
|
|
|
1,063,826
|
|
|
948,997
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General corporate expense
|
|
|
|
104,120
|
|
|
106,648
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
4,148
|
|
|
9,841
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
$
|
955,558
|
|
$
|
832,508
The TJX Companies, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Notes to
Consolidated Condensed Statements
1. During the first quarter ended May 5, 2018, TJX repurchased 4.9
million shares of its common stock at a cost of $400 million. In
February 2018, the Company announced that the Board of Directors had
approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase
of up to an additional $3.0 billion of TJX common stock from time to
time. TJX records the repurchase of its stock on a cash basis, and the
amounts reflected in the financial statements may vary from the above
amounts due to the timing of settlement of repurchases.
2. During the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2018, the Company
recorded a $99.3 million impairment charge, primarily goodwill, related
to Sierra Trading Post.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005784/en/