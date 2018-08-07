The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Report Q2 FY19 Results August 21, 2018

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to
release its second quarter Fiscal 2019 sales and earnings results on
Tuesday, August 21, 2018, before 9:30 a.m. ET.
At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer
and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s
second quarter Fiscal 2019 results, operations and business trends. A
real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com.
A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577
through Tuesday, August 28, 2018, or at tjx.com.
About The TJX Companies, Inc.
The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and
home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of May 5, 2018, the end of
the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,141
stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom,
Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and
three e-commerce sites. These include 1,231 T.J. Maxx, 1,073 Marshalls,
690 HomeGoods, 32 Sierra Trading Post, and 4 Homesense stores, as well
as tjmaxx.com
and sierratradingpost.com
in the United States; 269 Winners, 119 HomeSense, and 78 Marshalls
stores in Canada; 549 T.K. Maxx and 55 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com,
in Europe; and 41 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases
and financial information are available at tjx.com.
Important Information at Website
Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the
Investors section of tjx.com after they are no longer available by
telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP
financial measures and other financial information. The Company
routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the
Investors section at tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to
consult that section of its website regularly.
