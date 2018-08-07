Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The TJX Companies    TJX

THE TJX COMPANIES (TJX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Report Q2 FY19 Results August 21, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2019 sales and earnings results on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2019 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 through Tuesday, August 28, 2018, or at tjx.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of May 5, 2018, the end of the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,141 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and three e-commerce sites. These include 1,231 T.J. Maxx, 1,073 Marshalls, 690 HomeGoods, 32 Sierra Trading Post, and 4 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com and sierratradingpost.com in the United States; 269 Winners, 119 HomeSense, and 78 Marshalls stores in Canada; 549 T.K. Maxx and 55 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 41 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at tjx.com.

Important Information at Website

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of tjx.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE TJX COMPANIES
05:01pTHE TJX COMPANIES, INC. : to Report Q2 FY19 Results August 21, 2018
BU
08/03CBS beats Wall Street estimate, Moonves silent on allegations
RE
08/03CBS beats Wall St. estimate, Moonves silent on allegations
RE
07/24Three Internet Bosses Lead List of Top-Paid Retail CEOs
DJ
07/20TJX : referendum petitions filed with Trumbull elections board
AQ
07/19Free Technical Research on Walmart and Three More Services Equities
AC
07/16PARK : HomeGoods coming to Crossing
AQ
07/06Retailers Circle Toys 'R' Us Stores -- WSJ
DJ
07/05BURLINGTON STORES : Hobby Lobby, Burlington Expected to Move Into Empty Toys "R"..
DJ
07/01TJX : ENGAGEMENT Derick Stephen St. Cyr and Vanessa Rose Sinacole
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Global Equity Focused Strategy Q2 2018 Commentary 
07/31Global Equity Strategy Q2 2018 Commentary 
07/31U.S. Equity Strategy Q2 2018 Commentary 
07/30DIVGRO PULSE : July 2018 
07/26Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Investor Day Transcript May 18, 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 38 029 M
EBIT 2019 4 125 M
Net income 2019 3 030 M
Finance 2019 1 153 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 20,26
P/E ratio 2020 18,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Capitalization 61 432 M
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 97,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol M. Meyrowitz Executive Chairman
Scott Goldenberg CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SEVP
John F. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Willow B. Shire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES27.64%61 432
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION19.66%97 672
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V12.12%50 955
TARGET CORPORATION24.83%43 509
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION6.09%26 400
DOLLAR TREE-15.39%21 588
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.