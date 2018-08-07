The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Report Q2 FY19 Results August 21, 2018

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2019 sales and earnings results on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2019 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 through Tuesday, August 28, 2018, or at tjx.com.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of May 5, 2018, the end of the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,141 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and three e-commerce sites. These include 1,231 T.J. Maxx, 1,073 Marshalls, 690 HomeGoods, 32 Sierra Trading Post, and 4 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com and sierratradingpost.com in the United States; 269 Winners, 119 HomeSense, and 78 Marshalls stores in Canada; 549 T.K. Maxx and 55 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 41 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at tjx.com.

