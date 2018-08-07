Travelers : Announces Jay S. Benet to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; Daniel S. Frey to Assume the Role

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV)
today announced that, effective Sept. 1, Jay S. Benet will step down
from his role as Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since
2002. Benet will remain on the senior leadership team as Vice Chairman.
“Every milestone in the modern life of this company bears Jay Benet’s
mark,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Schnitzer. “His
advice was indispensable to my predecessor Jay Fishman for over a
decade, and he has been a key partner, mentor and friend to me for more
than 10 years. I am deeply grateful for all that he has contributed to
this company, and we are fortunate that he will continue to serve as a
member of the senior leadership team.”
Daniel S. Frey will succeed Benet and become Executive Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer, effective Sept. 1. Frey currently serves as
Chief Financial Officer of the company’s Personal Insurance segment,
having served in a number of other key financial management roles across
Travelers over the past 15 years.
Schnitzer added, “Dan has a proven track record as a finance leader at
Travelers. His deep technical expertise, strategic mindset and
collaborative style make him the perfect candidate to assume the role as
our next CFO as we execute on our perform and transform strategic
agenda. I couldn’t be more pleased to have Dan as a partner as he joins
our senior leadership team.”
Frey brings to his new role more than three decades of finance and
accounting experience. Prior to his current role, Frey served as Chief
Financial Officer of the company’s Claim and Field Management
organizations. Before joining Travelers, he served as Chief Financial
Officer of Spalding Sports Worldwide. He began his career in public
accounting at Deloitte & Touche. Frey received a Bachelor of Science
degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut.
As Vice Chairman, Benet will support the transition to Frey for a period
of time and then take on a variety of responsibilities, including
serving as a strategic advisor to the rest of the Travelers senior
leadership team.
About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is
a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and
business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has
approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately
$29 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005921/en/