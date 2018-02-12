Travelers : Institute to Launch 2018 Every Second Matters℠ Series in San Antonio, Focusing on the Dangers of Distracted Driving

The Travelers
Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies,
will begin its 2018 Every Second Matters symposia series Feb. 13
at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio to explore the causes of
distracted driving and help change social norms to make the road safer
for drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.
The St. Mary’s University Greehey School of Business, the Insurance
Council of Texas, Our Driving Concern, Vision Zero San Antonio, Gamma
Iota Sigma – Beta Xi Chapter at St. Mary’s University, the National
Safety Council and the Road to Zero Coalition will partner with the
Travelers Institute for this event.
The symposium will feature a panel discussion that highlights alarming
statistics about distracted driving, including:
-
About 3,450 lives were lost in 2016 due to distracted driving,
according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
-
In Texas, distraction-related crashes claimed 455 lives in 2016,
according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
-
The 2017
Travelers Risk Index found that about a quarter (23 percent) of
Americans surveyed say they use personal technology at least sometimes
while driving — despite nearly 80 percent saying they know the
practice is very risky.
-
Roughly 10 percent of people say they have gotten into an accident
from their own distracted driving, while 23 percent say they have
gotten into an accident due to someone else’s distracted driving, as
shown in the 2017 Travelers Risk Index.
“These startling statistics remind us that we each play a role in
raising awareness about the risks motorists create when they talk, text
or email using their cell phones,” said Joan Woodward, President of the
Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at
Travelers. “Changing harmful driving habits involves a holistic approach
that includes open discussions about the severity of the problem and how
we can reduce the risks — for the safety of everyone on the road.”
Officer Jonathan Esquivel of the San Antonio Police Department will
deliver a keynote address recounting his personal experience as a victim
of a texting-and-driving collision and his recovery from
life-threatening injuries.
Woodward will moderate the discussion and will be joined by Esquivel;
Pete Gulbrandsen, Vice President and National Auto Lead, Personal
Insurance, Travelers; and Lisa Robinson, Senior Program Manager,
National Safety Council.
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Travelers Institute
to help raise this important topic on college campuses alongside our
Gamma Iota Sigma chapters,” said Noelle Codispoti, Chief Executive
Officer, Gamma Iota Sigma. “It is through these types of events that we
can share the insurance industry’s positive impact on our communities
with younger generations.”
Visit the Travelers
Institute website for more information about its efforts to combat
distracted driving, or read the report, Every
Second Matters: A conversation starter on reducing distracted driving
risk, which explores recent trends in motor vehicle fatalities
and provides safe driving tips.
About the Travelers Institute
The Travelers
Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies,
Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of
importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services
industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry
expertise of Travelers’ senior management, as well as the technical
expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other
experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public
policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property
and casualty insurance for auto,
home
and business.
For more information, visit travelers.com.
