Travelers : Schedules Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2018 Results

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its first quarter 2018 results at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 24, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com or by dialing 800.707.7427 within the United States and 303.223.4376 outside the United States.

A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the investor section of the Travelers website. Following the webcast, the presentation and an audio playback of the teleconference will be available on the same website. An audio playback can also be accessed by phone at 800.633.8284 within the United States and 402.977.9140 outside the United States, using reservation 21885787.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $29 billion in 2017. For more information, visit travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005498/en/