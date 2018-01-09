Log in
THERACLION (ALTHE)
Theraclion : The French HealthTech Theraclion Presents Its Echopulse at CES 2018

01/09/2018 | 06:04pm CET

The Echopulse© for tumor treatment by ultrasound with real-time ultrasound imaging will be presented on the Focused Ultrasound Foundation’s, booth NL-1

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 – ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced the presence of its Echopulse© devices at CES 2018 in Las Vegas on the stand of its American partner Focused Utrasound Foundation (booth NL-1).

The Echopulse© device is a high-precision device specifically designed and manufactured by Theraclion to treat benign tumors such as breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules by high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU). Theraclion recently obtained US FDA approval to launch a study on breast cancer treatment combining immunotherapy and echotherapy. A study on the treatment of veins is also underway and echotherapy could become the first and only non-invasive treatment in this indication.

CES, formerly The International Consumer Electronics Show, is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years — the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. CES, showcases more than 3,900 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more; a conference program with more than 300 conference sessions and more than 170K attendees from 150 countries. The CES is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.

CES 2018 takes place from January 9-12th in Las Vegas.

“CES is a unique opportunity to showcase our innovative non-invasive tumor treatment device, Echopulse, to the public alongside other key technological revolutions," said David Caumartin, Theraclion's CEO. "We thank our partner the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, who promotes the use of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)."

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion’s website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
PEA-PME eligible
Mnemonic: ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402


© Business Wire 2018
