Theraclion : The French HealthTech Theraclion Presents Its Echopulse at CES 2018

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 – ALTHE),
a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy,
today announced the presence of its Echopulse© devices at CES 2018 in
Las Vegas on the stand of its American partner Focused Utrasound
Foundation (booth NL-1).
The Echopulse© device is a high-precision device specifically designed
and manufactured by Theraclion to treat benign tumors such as breast
fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules by high intensity focused
ultrasound (HIFU). Theraclion recently obtained US FDA approval to
launch a study on breast cancer treatment combining immunotherapy and
echotherapy. A study on the treatment of veins is also underway and
echotherapy could become the first and only non-invasive treatment in
this indication.
CES, formerly The International Consumer Electronics Show, is the
world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer
technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and
breakthrough technologies for 50 years — the global stage where
next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the
largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the
industry. CES, showcases more than 3,900
exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and
suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery
systems and more; a conference
program with more than 300 conference sessions and more
than 170K attendees from 150 countries. The CES is owned and
produced by the Consumer
Technology Association (CTA)™.
CES 2018 takes place from January 9-12th in Las Vegas.
“CES is a unique opportunity to showcase our innovative non-invasive
tumor treatment device, Echopulse, to the public alongside other key
technological revolutions," said David Caumartin, Theraclion's CEO. "We
thank our partner the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, who promotes the
use of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)."
About Theraclion
Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical
equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge
technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative
solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor
treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound.
Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for
non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based
in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team
of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For
more information, please visit Theraclion’s website: www.theraclion.com
Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
PEA-PME
eligible
Mnemonic: ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402
