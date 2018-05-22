Theranexus : THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF A SCIENTIFIC ARTICLE ON THE MECHANISM OF ACTION OF DRUG CANDIDATE THN102 IN THE INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF NEUROPSYCHOPHARMACOLOGY

Lyon, France, May 22, 2018 – Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces the publication of a scientific article on the mechanism of action of its flagship drug candidate THN102, in the scientific journal published by the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology.

The article “Cortico-amygdala-striatal activation by modafinil/flecainide combination”, published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, presents an overview of the pre-clinical imaging work carried out on drug candidate THN102 in collaboration with the Frédéric Joliot hospital department (Institut des sciences du vivant Frédéric Joliot [Frédéric Joliot Institute for Life Sciences], CEA Paris-Saclay).

The study has established the effect of drug candidate THN102, a combination of modafinil and flecainide, on brain metabolic activity by means of an approved imaging technique called positron emission tomography, with radiolabelled glucose (fludeoxyglucose or FDG). It demonstrated that administration of THN102 intensifies metabolic activity in comparison to modafinil alone, in the areas involved in regulating sleep-wake cycles and cognitive functions, and more specifically the cortex, amygdala and striatum, a reflection of the activation of these anatomical structures by THN102.

“This work, approved by our peers, maps out the effects of THN102 on the brain. This publication consolidates the foundation of usable data on our drug candidate THN102, which is currently being evaluated by two phase II programmes on narcolepsy and Parkinson's disease.” explains Mathieu Charvériat, Scientific Director of Theranexus.

“The positron emission tomography technique we use at the CEA has enabled us to correlate the pharmacological effects of THN102 observed preclinically, with the drug candidate's direct effects on the brain on a molecular level. We can now, therefore, visualise the direct impact of THN102 on the activity of areas of major interest and improve knowledge on its mechanism of action” concludes Nicolas Tournier, Manager of the team responsible for the study (In Vivo Molecular Imaging Unit, CEA/Inserm/Université Paris-Sud mixed research unit, Frédéric Joliot hospital department).

The article in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology can be consulted here:

https://doi.org/10.1093/ijnp/pyy027

Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as “glial cells”) in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

