TherapeuticsMD : Announces Pricing of Its Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Registered Direct Offering for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $85 Million

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) today announced the pricing of its
previously announced $65 million underwritten public offering of common
stock at a price to the public of $5.10 per share. The price per share
to be paid by the strategic investor in the previously announced
concurrent $20 million registered direct offering is also $5.10 per
share. In addition, TherapeuticsMD has granted to the underwriters of
the underwritten public offering an option for a period of 30 days to
purchase, at the public offering price less the underwriting discount,
up to an additional 1,911,764 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds
to TherapeuticsMD from the offerings are expected to be approximately
$85 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and
other offering expenses payable by TherapeuticsMD, assuming no exercise
of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common
stock. All of the shares in the offerings are to be sold by
TherapeuticsMD. The offerings are expected to close on or about August
6, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as bookrunner for the underwritten
public offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as joint bookrunning
manager for the underwritten public offering. The registered direct
offering is being made without an underwriter, placement agent, broker
or dealer.
TherapeuticsMD intends to use the proceeds of the offerings to fund a
portion of the costs for the commercial launch of its recently FDA
approved product, IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts) for the treatment
of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia (vaginal pain associated with sexual
activity), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, due to menopause,
and to fund a portion of the costs for pre-commercialization and
commercialization activities for TX-001HR, its bio-identical hormone
therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral
softgel drug candidate, for the treatment of moderate to severe
vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, and its one-year vaginal
contraceptive system candidate in-licensed from the Population Council.
TherapeuticsMD has filed shelf registration statements on Form S-3 with
the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) with respect to the
offerings. Preliminary prospectus supplements and accompanying
prospectuses related to the offerings were filed with the SEC on July
31, 2018. Final prospectus supplements and accompanying prospectuses
relating to the offerings will be filed with the SEC. Before buying any
shares of TherapeuticsMD’s common stock in the underwritten public
offering, you should carefully read the prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus with respect to such offering, together with the
information incorporated by reference therein. These documents contain
important information that you should consider when making your
investment decision. TherapeuticsMD’s SEC filings are available to the
public from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectuses
relating to these offerings may also be obtained by contacting Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY
10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected];
or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue,
6th Floor New York, New York 10022 or by emailing [email protected].
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative healthcare company focused on
developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our
products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women
experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic
focus in family planning/ reproductive health and menopause management.
The company is committed to advancing the health of women and
championing awareness of their healthcare issues.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but
are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD’s objectives,
plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts,
that address activities, events or developments that TherapeuticsMD
intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in
the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such
as “believes,” “hopes,” “may,” “anticipates,” “should,” “intends,”
“plans,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “positioned,”
“strategy” and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and
assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of
historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and
other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in
this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
TherapeuticsMD undertakes no duty to update or revise any such
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which
are outside of TherapeuticsMD’s control, that may cause actual results
to differ materially, including the risks and uncertainties associated
with market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions
related to the offerings, risks and uncertainties associated with
TherapeuticsMD’s business and finances in general and other risks
described in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in TherapeuticsMD’s
filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K, the prospectus supplements with respect to the offerings and other
filings with the SEC.
