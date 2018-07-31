Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thermo Fisher Scientific : New Consumables Improve Analytical Instrument Performance

07/31/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

CHICAGO - AACC - (July 31, 2018) - Laboratories can minimize interference and maximize instrument uptime with a novel range of flush solutions for liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS) systems and a new line of ultrapure solvents for ultra-high-performance LC-MS (UHPLC-MS) systems.

The Thermo Scientific product range now includes ChromaCare flush solutions and UHPLC-MS ultrapure solvents (acetonitrile, methanol, water and IPA). ChromaCare reagents are designed to reduce contaminants and prevent protein precipitation. New UHPLC-MS solvents are helping to raise the bar in instrument performance and to maximize productivity across pharmaceutical, biotech, clinical and academic laboratories. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing these new products at Booth #3831 during the 70th American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo held July 29-August 2 at McCormick Place, Chicago.

'Keeping LC-MS instruments performing at the highest standards for optimal laboratory efficiency has been a common challenge for researchers,' said Kelly Miller, vice president/general manager, laboratory analytical reagents, Thermo Fisher. 'With that in mind, we've developed our new ChromaCare family of flush solutions for use with Thermo Scientific analytical instrumentation, eliminating the need for toxic chlorinated solvents that can degrade seals. When used alongside our new UHPLC-MS solvents, customers can maximize instrument uptime and accelerate their groundbreaking research.'

Developed for both start-up and upkeep of delicate LC-MS columns and chromatographs, the ChromaCare range includes two new reagents designed to ensure seamless operation of Thermo Scientific LC-MS systems. The LC-MS Instrument Flush Solution reduces background noise, facilitating instrument installation and preventative maintenance routines for optimal performance. The LC-MS Biologics Flush Solution prevents proteins from clogging probes, minimizing instrument downtime and preserving sample integrity.

The new ultrapure solvents can help scientists push the detection limits of UHPLC-MS systems to achieve high-quality separation results by enhancing mass sensitivity and resolution, reducing formation of metal ion adducts and improving peak profiles. The solvents enable optimal signal-to-noise ratio while keeping UV-absorbing and MS-ionizing impurities to a minimum, providing baselines with an extremely low level of background interferences, regardless of the detector used. Because they are ultra-filtered, the solvents are designed to reduce downtime due to clogging of the instrument, columns and check valves, helping to meet the continuous workflow demands of laboratories. Packaged in borosilicate bottles, the solvents also reduce leaching of metal cations to avoid sample contamination.

For more information on ChromaCare flush solutions and UHPLC-MS ultrapure solvents, please visit www.fishersci.com/ThermoSolventSolution.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Lisa Robillard
Thermo Fisher Scientific
+1 781-790-7324
[email protected]

Aimi Papanastasiou
BioStrata
+44 (0) 1223 253787
[email protected]

If you have any questions regarding this Press Release, please email us at [email protected]

Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:07:04 UTC
