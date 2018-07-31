Log in
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Thermo Fisher Scientific : New Phadia 200 Advances In-vitro Diagnostics in Europe for Allergy and Autoimmune Conditions

07/31/2018

CHICAGO - AACC - (July 31, 2018) - A new benchtop instrument from Thermo Fisher Scientific, the Phadia 200, enables new levels of flexibility and automation for laboratory testing facilities to aid in the diagnosis of allergy and autoimmunity conditions. The Phadia 200 is CE-marked, and the first installations are underway at select European sites. Thermo Fisher is showcasing the instrument during the 2018 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, being held July 29 - August 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago, booth 3831.

As the newest addition to the Phadia Laboratory Systems, the small, highly flexible Phadia 200 instrument can perform up to 700 different ImmunoCAP and EliA tests to aid in the diagnosis of allergic and autoimmune diseases. The instrument accommodates many types of workflows and provides facilities with the ability to create test menus for clinicians to meet their particular needs.

The Phadia 200 instrument is fully automated to reduce hands-on time and provide full traceability of all reagents. Its compact design enables smaller diagnostics facilities with expanding demands to increase their throughput and efficiency. It also minimizes the need to send samples offsite for testing, allowing labs to retain control of their own samples and improve their operational efficiencies. Like all Phadia instruments, the Phadia 200 instrument detects and quantifies clinically relevant antibodies in the blood to support clinical diagnosis in autoimmune and allergic disease.

The Phadia 200 also offers significant flexibility for large testing laboratories. It can process 42 samples at a time and provide up to 200 test results per day. For users of existing Phadia instruments, the Phadia 200 can be clustered with other Phadia instruments to enable flexible expansion. And, as testing needs grow, the unique Phadia Prime software allows integration into one network using a single software.

'Testing in the allergy and autoimmunity disease areas is changing faster than ever before in a consolidating laboratory market,' said Stefan Wolf, president, Immunodiagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific. 'The Phadia 200 instrument is a significant step forward in bringing full automation and efficiency to diagnostic testing facilities of all sizes. It enables labs to offer a wide range of tests in fast-growing markets and supports continued growth in more established markets.'

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Martin Danielson
Lifecycle Director Systems Immunodiagnostics
+46 731537908
[email protected]

If you have any questions regarding this Press Release, please email us at [email protected]

Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:07:05 UTC
