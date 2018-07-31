Thermo Fisher Scientific : New Thermo Scientific B·R·A·H·M·S KRYPTOR GOLD Analyzer Instrument Combines Higher Throughput and Maximum Autonomy

CHICAGO - AACC - (July 27, 2018) - Scientists working in clinical and research laboratories now have access to an automated analyzer for blood sample testing with superior precision and efficiency. The new B·R·A·H·M·S KRYPTOR GOLD is a further development of the already established benchtop instrument KRYPTOR compact PLUS and allows facilitated handling and increased capacity for blood samples, reagents and consumables. As with all previous KRYPTOR analyzers, the new KRYPTOR GOLD incorporates TRACE (Time Resolved Amplification of Cryptate Emission) technology to maintain the standard of precision necessary for diagnosis and prognosis of human disease. The basic principle of TRACE, the synthesis of cryptands, provided the basis for the 1987 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

'For more than 20 years we have been providing exceptional precision technology to our laboratory customers with our KRYPTOR family. This latest innovation brings a new level of performance to our customers, and ultimately to the patients,' said Christophe Fraudeau, vice president and general manager, B·R·A·H·M·S GmbH, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. 'We are excited to be able to make KRYPTOR GOLD available because it optimizes daily routine, enhances efficient performance and saves use of customer resources due to its improved autonomy.'

The multi-assay menu for the new B·R·A·H·M·S KRYPTOR GOLD analyzer includes biomarker assays designed to maintain our gold standard position in prenatal screening.

This product is not FDA cleared and not available for sale in the United States. Availability of this product is related to the registration status in the countries. KRYPTOR and TRACE are registered trademarks of CIS bio international, licensed for use by B·R·A·H·M·S GmbH, a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. For more information, please see the following site: www.thermoscientific.com/kryptor.

