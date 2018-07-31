Log in
Thermo Fisher Scientific : New Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer offers Robust and Fast Analysis with LC-MS/MS for Clinical Research Laboratories

07/31/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

CHICAGO - AACC - (July 31, 2018) - Scientists in clinical research laboratories facing challenges in developing robust, reproducible, and reliable methods for quantitation of analytes in biological matrices can now achieve higher productivity while meeting laboratory demands with a fast yet robust mass spectrometer.

The Thermo Scientific TSQ Fortis Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer along with Thermo Fisher Scientific's liquid chromatography instruments is designed for applications that demand an optimal blend of speed, robustness, and class-leading sensitivity for quantitation of compounds in biological matrices by users with varying levels of expertise. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing the new instrument during the 2018 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, being held July 29 - August 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago, booth 3831.

'Analytical scientists in Clinical Research Laboratories face ever-increasing demands for higher productivity with better robustness and data quality,' said Evett Kruka, vice president and general manager, life science mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. 'The TSQ Fortis mass spectrometer broadens our triple quadrupole portfolio, giving users a robust instrument that lets them answer more complex questions per sample with the high quality and confidence they need.'

The new TSQ Fortis Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer features:

  • Active Ion Management Plus, which enables high precision for every molecule type in complex matrices
  • Selected reaction monitoring capability with ion transmission efficiency, which is designed for simultaneous, reliable quantitation of all components in a complex matrix for high instrument throughput
  • Novel ion optics design, which provides simple, tool-free maintenance
  • Matrix Separator Ion Guide, for maximum robustness while minimizing ion loss
  • Easy-to-use workflows, offering efficiency without compromising data quality from sample injection to report generation
  • Intuitive drag-and-drop method editor software, for simple method development and operation through application-based templates

The TSQ Fortis Triple Quadrupole MS is part of a family of Thermo Scientific triple quadrupole mass spectrometers, which includes the Thermo Scientific TSQ Altis and TSQ Quantis Triple Quadrupole MS, both launched last year. The platform is built on a foundation of shared hardware and software components and can be paired with a range of high performance Thermo Scientific liquid chromatography systems, enabling customers to go from single-sample-based experiments to validation to routine high-volume screening and quantification.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific TSQ Fortis Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer, please visit www.thermofisher.com/Fortis.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Laura Bright
Thermo Fisher Scientific
+1 562-335-8318
[email protected]

Ronan Muir
BioStrata
+44 (0) 1223 253787
[email protected]

If you have any questions regarding this Press Release, please email us at [email protected]

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:07:05 UTC
