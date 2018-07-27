Log in
Thermo Fisher Scientific : U.S. Tech Sent To Chinese Police Was Within Rules, Commerce Dept. Says -- Update

07/27/2018 | 02:59am CEST

By Dan Strumpf and Natasha Khan

The U.S. Commerce Department deflected a Congressional committee's concerns that it is doing an insufficient job stopping U.S.-made technology from playing a role in oppressive policing in China.

The department, in a letter from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, also said DNA sequencers used by Chinese police and made by Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. were not subject to U.S. licensing rules that control the sale of crime-busting equipment to foreign countries.

The devices were described in a Wall Street Journal article last December that highlighted the ways that Chinese police gather DNA samples from many citizens who aren't criminal suspects, sometimes resorting to trickery. The Journal story followed a report by Human Rights Watch that identified Thermo Fisher as a supplier of some DNA sequencers to police in China's restive Xinjiang province.

"The items are low-technology products that are available from worldwide sources, including indigenous Chinese sources, and have numerous legitimate end-uses," including in education, medical research and forensics, according to Mr. Ross's letter, which is dated June 11 and has not been previously reported.

In a statement, a Thermo Fisher spokesman said: "We design our products with great care and work with governments to contribute to good global policy."

The letter serves as a response to a number of questions sent in May to the department by the chairs of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. The Republican chairs, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, urged the department to take steps to prevent U.S. technology from being used for questionable practices by Chinese police and whether the sale of the Thermo Fisher devices violated U.S. export laws.

The two legislators wrote that "ongoing abuses" in Xinjiang--a province in China's western frontier where police have implemented one of the most extensive state surveillance programs ever built--"show how the government there is using technology, including U.S. made, to systematically crackdown on its people." A hearing by the commission into potential abuses in Xinjiang was scheduled for Thursday morning in Washington.

The Wall Street Journal has over the past year documented China's increasingly high-tech surveillance state, which uses facial-recognition technology, the DNA sequencers and other techniques to keep a close eye on its 1.4 billion people.

The U.S. has long placed controls on the export of American technology that could be used for oppressive practices in foreign countries. Most crime-control and -detection equipment requires a special license for export to countries that are not American allies. Chinese police have been subject to a special set of rules under legislation passed by Congress in the wake of the 1989 attack on demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

While DNA sequencers didn't fall under the restricted-items list, Mr. Ross noted in the letter that the Commerce Department approved 25 licenses for China for crime-control items last year, 21 of which were for the return of defective riflescopes. The department issued nine denials, according to Mr. Ross's response, including applications for cattle prods, pepper spray and voice-print software to Chinese security agencies and other firms.

Write to Dan Strumpf at [email protected] and Natasha Khan at [email protected]

