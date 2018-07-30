Log in
News Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc : Thermon Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call - August 1, 2018

07/30/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

SAN MARCOS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Following the earnings release, members of the senior management team, including Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here (https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/thr/mediaframe/25522/indexl.html) for direct access to the webcast or to add the event to your calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:

Sarah Alexander
(512) 396-5801
[email protected]

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 370 M
EBIT 2019 51,4 M
Net income 2019 23,1 M
Debt 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,49
P/E ratio 2020 24,98
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 780 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce A. Thames President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles A. Sorrentino Chairman
Johannes van der Salm Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jay C. Peterson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP-Finance
Marcus J. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC0.46%780
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL-5.38%33 084
MELROSE INDUSTRIES1.46%13 415
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.1.37%8 647
WATSCO INC1.49%6 203
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB26.41%4 988
