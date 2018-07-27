Log in
THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.
THine Electronics : Launches Paddle Card and Active Plug for USB3.1 Gen2 Active Cable

07/27/2018

THine Electronics, Inc. (JASDAQ:6769), the global leader in high-speed serial interface and provider of mixed-signal LSI, today announces that THine has developed three paddle cards and three active plugs for USB3.1 Gen2. THine plans to deliver samples of the new products in August, 2018.

While THine already provides redriver product “THCX222R10” for improving signal integrity of high-speed interface with transmission rate of about 10Gbps, THine has developed three paddle cards for USB3.1 Gen2 active cable including small board that has “THCX222R10,” three types of USB connector (Standard-A plug, Micro-B plug, and Type-CTM plug), and other components. These products can easily make Standard-A/Micro-B/Type-CTM active cables for USB3.1 Gen2, which provides long-distance transmission solution. The new active plugs are signal compensators that compensate waveform of signals flowing in the USB connector connected to the adapter. In the active plug, THine’s redriver “THCX222R10” is mounted on small board, and two USB connectors (plug/receptacle) and other components are provided at both ends of the board. These products can easily make active plug that compensates waveform of USB3.1 Gen2 signals at any connecting point, which provides long-distance transmission solution and free lay-out. Specifically, USB Type-CTM is expected to be used as interface between devices for XR market, such as VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), and MR (mixed reality) as well as for PC and mobile markets.

The six new products are based on THine’s redriver “THCX222R10.” Since peripheral circuits are mounted on board, user can produce active cable and active plug for USB3.1 Gen2 in a short time. In addition to these products, THine will continue to expand lineup of redriver products handling high-speed signal.

About THine Electronics
THine Electronics is a fabless Semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The technologies provided include V-by-One® HS, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs and motors.

THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on JASDAQ of Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.

TRADEMARKS
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 3 800 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 100 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 127,87
P/E ratio 2019 63,94
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,62x
Capitalization 14 833 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Takada President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Iizuka Chairman
Yutaka Funada Independent Outside Director
Shuji Yamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Akio Matsuoka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.1.71%134
INTEL CORPORATION13.58%243 159
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 300
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.17%150 967
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.41%111 401
BROADCOM INC-12.04%93 554
