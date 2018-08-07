Log in
THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. (6769)
THine Electronics : Releases 4x10Gbps CML Redriver for 2x4K XR Active Cable

08/07/2018

THine Electronics, Inc. (JASDAQ: 6769), the global leader in high-speed serial interface and provider of mixed-signal LSI, today announces that THine has released 4x10Gbps CML redriver product, THCX422R10, for 2x4K XR(AR/VR/MR) active cable solutions. By improving signal integrity, THCX422R10 enables to achieve smarter data transmission for XR’s 4K resolution per eye.

This new CML redriver has 4-channel signal conditioning function for high-speed 10Gbps CML interfaces such as USB3.2, USB3.1Gen2, Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort1.3 in a small package. Users can improve signal integrity by its equalizer with adjustable 16-step gain control to input waveforms. THCX422R10, with 3.3V single power supply, also achieves significant low power by selecting optimal operation modes among four modes according to running conditions of interface.

“THine has applied our signal conditioning technology to solve customers’ problem of signal quality of high-speed interface and provides wider redriver solutions by THCX422R10 for 4-channel 10Gbps solution, THCX222R10 for dual 10Gbps, and THCX222R05 for dual 5Gbps,” says Yasuhiro Takada, CEO of THine Electronics. “This 4x10Gbps redriver enables smarter data transmission not only for PC and mobile devices but also suitable for XR devices with 4K resolution per eye through thinner/flexible, longer active cables with less-expensive materials. THine continues to expand redriver lineups and contributes to our customers by THine’s value added products and will provide solutions for further customers’ needs.”

Characteristics of THCX222R05
- Redriver function for CML (1 input, 1 output x 4 channels)
- Receiver equalizer function [email protected]
- Transmitter output amplitude control function
- 3.3V single power supply operation
- Package: QFN 42 pins (3.5mm x 9mm, 0.5mm pitch, Exposed Pad)

About THine Electronics

THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless Semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The technologies provided include V-by-One® HS, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs and motors.
THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on JASDAQ of Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.

TRADEMARKS
“V-by-One®” is a registered trademark of THine Electronics, Inc.
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 3 800 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 100 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,79%
P/E ratio 2018 121,60
P/E ratio 2019 60,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,71x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 14 105 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Takada President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Iizuka Chairman
Yutaka Funada Independent Outside Director
Shuji Yamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Akio Matsuoka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.-0.60%127
INTEL CORPORATION7.52%231 276
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 424
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.28%153 025
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.04%110 461
BROADCOM INC-15.22%93 588
