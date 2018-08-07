THine Electronics : Releases 4x10Gbps CML Redriver for 2x4K XR Active Cable

THine Electronics, Inc. (JASDAQ: 6769), the global leader in high-speed
serial interface and provider of mixed-signal LSI, today announces that
THine has released 4x10Gbps CML redriver product, THCX422R10, for 2x4K
XR(AR/VR/MR) active cable solutions. By improving signal integrity,
THCX422R10 enables to achieve smarter data transmission for XR’s 4K
resolution per eye.
This new CML redriver has 4-channel signal conditioning function for
high-speed 10Gbps CML interfaces such as USB3.2, USB3.1Gen2,
Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort1.3 in a small package. Users can improve
signal integrity by its equalizer with adjustable 16-step gain control
to input waveforms. THCX422R10, with 3.3V single power supply, also
achieves significant low power by selecting optimal operation modes
among four modes according to running conditions of interface.
“THine has applied our signal conditioning technology to solve
customers’ problem of signal quality of high-speed interface and
provides wider redriver solutions by THCX422R10 for 4-channel 10Gbps
solution, THCX222R10 for dual 10Gbps, and THCX222R05 for dual 5Gbps,”
says Yasuhiro Takada, CEO of THine Electronics. “This 4x10Gbps redriver
enables smarter data transmission not only for PC and mobile devices but
also suitable for XR devices with 4K resolution per eye through
thinner/flexible, longer active cables with less-expensive materials.
THine continues to expand redriver lineups and contributes to our
customers by THine’s value added products and will provide solutions for
further customers’ needs.”
Characteristics of THCX222R05
- Redriver function for CML (1 input,
1 output x 4 channels)
- Receiver equalizer function [email protected]
-
Transmitter output amplitude control function
- 3.3V single power
supply operation
- Package: QFN 42 pins (3.5mm x 9mm, 0.5mm pitch,
Exposed Pad)
About THine Electronics
THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless Semiconductor manufacturer
that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The
technologies provided include V-by-One® HS, LVDS, other high-speed data
signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power
management, and drivers for LEDs and motors.
THine is headquartered
in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen,
Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on JASDAQ of Tokyo Stock
Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.
TRADEMARKS
“V-by-One®” is a registered trademark of THine
Electronics, Inc.
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
