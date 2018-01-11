Third Point Offshore Investors : Dividend Declaration

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

D i vidend Declaration

5 JANUARY 2018

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is pleased to announce that it has approved the fifth annual dividend of approximately 4% of the net asset value of each share class.

The declaration is in line with the Company’s current dividend policy as adopted by the Board on 24 October 2012. This policy anticipates that the Company will pay a cash dividend of 4-5% of NAV to the extent that the positive NAV performance of the Company would support such a dividend and absent other, exigent circumstances relating to the Investment Manager and otherwise.

The Company is pleased to announce the following share class rates and dates:



Dividend per USD Share 81 cents (USD) Dividend per GBP Share 77 pence (GBP) Ex-Date 11 January 2018 Record Date 12 January 2018 Pay Date 16 February 2018

The dividend yield per share, based on the current share price, is approximately 5%. Shareholders will receive their dividend in the respective class currency.

The Company also announces the payment of the annual dividend to B shareholders at fixed rate of 0.0000001 pence (Sterling) per B Share, irrespective of whether their B Shares are denominated in Sterling or in any other currency. This dividend will be paid on 16 February 2018.

Marc Antoine Autheman, the Chairman of the Company, made the following statement: “We are obviously very pleased with the performance of the investment manager in 2017, although we are disappointed with the lingering discount of the share price versus the NAV. The Board is in the process of reviewing the dividend policy as part of a broader review of the Company’s discount management strategy. The results of such review will be announced in due course.”

Enquiries:

Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com

Andy Dovey

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745346