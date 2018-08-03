Thomas Cook : Airline cooperates with Air Europa

Thomas Cook Group Airline cooperates with Air Europa

August 03, 2018

London, UK - Thomas Cook Group Airline is partnering with Spanish airline, Air Europa. The interline agreement will allow customers to book 14 new destinations on the Spanish mainland.

Through the cooperation, Thomas Cook Airlines and Condor will offer connecting flights via Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Ibiza (IBZ) and Las Palmas (LPA) to destinations like Salamanca, Santiago de Compostela and Seville.

'This cooperation expands our range of services,' says Christoph Debus, Chief Airlines Officer of Thomas Cook Group Airline. 'With Air Europa we have a strong partner that allows us to offer our customers new holiday destinations on the Spanish mainland. Furthermore, our guests can take advantage of new flight connections between the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. If, for example, a direct flight to Lanzarote is no longer available, the chosen holiday destination can still be booked at the preferred time via a connecting flight from Las Palmas.'

The cooperation enables Thomas Cook Airlines and Condor to consolidate its route network to Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Ibiza (IBZ), Lanzarote (ACE), Fuerteventura (FUE) and Las Palmas (LPA). The expanded network and additional flight connections offer customers flexibility when connecting between the islands and to the mainland. Connecting flights with Air Europa are available to book now via Thomas Cook Airlines and Condor channels.

A brand new destination for both Condor and Thomas Cook Airlines is Santiago de Compostela. The capital of the north-western Spanish region of Galicia is known as the end point of the Pilgrim's Way to Santiago de Compostela. Besides many historical buildings and fortresses, the city boasts the famous Catedral de Santiago de Compostela.

Seville is also within easy reach. In the old town, one of the largest in Europe, is the tomb of Christopher Columbus which is a must visit, together with the culture, food and drink of this fantastic Spanish city.

New destinations for Thomas Cook Airlines with Air Europa via Palma de Mallorca (PMI)

Asturias (OVD)

Barcelone (BCN)

Bilbao (BIO)

Granada (GRX)

Madrid (MDA) also via Ibiza (IBZ)

Malaga (AGP)

Salamanca (SLM)

Santiago de Compostela (SCQ)

Sevilla (SVQ)

Valencia (VLC)

Valladolid (VLL)

Zaragoza (ZAZ)

New destinations for Condor with Air Europa via Palma de Mallorca (PMI)

Alicante (ALC)

Asturias (OVD)

Barcelone (BCN)

Bilbao (BIO)

Granada (GRX)

Madrid (MDA) also via Ibiza (IBZ)

Malaga (AGP)

Menorca (MAH)

Salamanca (SLM)

Santiago de Compostela (SCQ)

Sevilla (SVQ)

Valencia (VLC)

Valladolid (VLL)

Zaragoza (ZAZ)

ENDS

About Thomas Cook Group Airline

Thomas Cook Group Airline, part of Thomas Cook Group, is one of Europe's leading leisure airlines, operating from the three source markets Germany, UK and the Nordic countries. Under the brand Condor Flugdienst GmbH, the company has been flying its guests to the most beautiful holiday destinations in the world since 1956. With a fleet of 100 aircraft, the airline carries 18.5m customers per year to more than 160 destinations, generating revenues of £3.2bn. Its 8,500 employees put the customer at the heart of everything they do. The airline has received more than 60 awards in the past five years, showing the passion and customer focus of its colleagues around the world.

Media contact:

Condor Flugdienst GmbH

Johannes Winter

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0) 6107 939-7804

Fax: +49 (0) 6107 939-7147

E-Mail: [email protected]