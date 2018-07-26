Thomas Cook : Personalising holidays is here to stay

Personalising holidays is here to stay

July 26, 2018

Following Thomas Cook's welcomed launch of Choose Your Favourite Sunbed earlier this year, when it became possible to pre-book a sunbed before you leave the UK, half of the beds available have been snapped up.

Starting as a pilot in three hotels, the service will be available in 50 hotels by the end of the Summer and there's no surprise that poolside beds are the nation's favourite.

Thomas Cook's Choose Your Room service is also proving popular with one in five of customers opting to pick their specific hotel room before they jet off. Beginning in 50 hotels, the service is being extended to 300 hotels this Summer.

Ingo Burmester, Chief of Thomas Cook UK said; 'In our recent Holiday Report, 70% of our customers told us they want to personalise their hotel stay; they want to mix and match the elements that best suit their needs and lifestyle. We are seeing this demand for our Choose Your Favourite Sunbed and Choose Your Room offerings and have received positive feedback from both families and couples that have tried it out.

'We will continue to innovate the package holiday to ensure we meet the needs of today's holidaymakers and raise the bar in terms of the quality, value and service we offer those staying in our hotels.'

Thomas Cook is also offering customers Easy Check-In across 22 hotels this Summer. Holidaymakers on selected Thomas Cook Airlines flights can check themselves and their luggage in for their flight home from the comfort of their hotel, receiving their boarding pass before they even arrive at the airport. It means they can make the most of the last day of their holiday and avoid queues at the airport.

Choose Your Favourite Sunbed costs €25 per sunbed per stay and customers will receive an email six days before they travel inviting them to pick a bed.

Choose Your Room costs €30 per room and customers will receive an email six days before they travel inviting them to select their room.

Easy Check-In is a free service.

