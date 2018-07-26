Log in
THOMAS COOK GROUP (TCG)

THOMAS COOK GROUP (TCG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/26 04:12:15 pm
89.575 GBp   +0.08%
03:51pTHOMAS COOK : Personalising holidays is here to stay
PU
07/23Main changes uk 350
AQ
07/17THOMAS COOK : launches Sanya as a new year-round destination for ...
PU
Thomas Cook : Personalising holidays is here to stay

07/26/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

Personalising holidays is here to stay

July 26, 2018

Following Thomas Cook's welcomed launch of Choose Your Favourite Sunbed earlier this year, when it became possible to pre-book a sunbed before you leave the UK, half of the beds available have been snapped up.

Starting as a pilot in three hotels, the service will be available in 50 hotels by the end of the Summer and there's no surprise that poolside beds are the nation's favourite.

Thomas Cook's Choose Your Room service is also proving popular with one in five of customers opting to pick their specific hotel room before they jet off. Beginning in 50 hotels, the service is being extended to 300 hotels this Summer.

Ingo Burmester, Chief of Thomas Cook UK said; 'In our recent Holiday Report, 70% of our customers told us they want to personalise their hotel stay; they want to mix and match the elements that best suit their needs and lifestyle. We are seeing this demand for our Choose Your Favourite Sunbed and Choose Your Room offerings and have received positive feedback from both families and couples that have tried it out.

'We will continue to innovate the package holiday to ensure we meet the needs of today's holidaymakers and raise the bar in terms of the quality, value and service we offer those staying in our hotels.'

Thomas Cook is also offering customers Easy Check-In across 22 hotels this Summer. Holidaymakers on selected Thomas Cook Airlines flights can check themselves and their luggage in for their flight home from the comfort of their hotel, receiving their boarding pass before they even arrive at the airport. It means they can make the most of the last day of their holiday and avoid queues at the airport.

Choose Your Favourite Sunbed costs €25 per sunbed per stay and customers will receive an email six days before they travel inviting them to pick a bed.

Choose Your Room costs €30 per room and customers will receive an email six days before they travel inviting them to select their room.

Easy Check-In is a free service.

For more information, go to:

https://www.thomascook.com/holidays/choose-your-sunbed

https://www.thomascook.com/holidays/choose-your-room/

About Thomas Cook

For more than 175 years, Thomas Cook has been the UK's trusted pioneer in global travel, opening up the world and enabling travel for all. Now one of the world's leading holiday companies - Thomas Cook Group operates across 17 source markets, employs 22,000 people and has generated a total of £9 billion in group sales in the year ended 30 September 2017. Thomas Cook has around 190 own-brand hotels and resorts across seven brands -SENTIDO, Sunprime, Sunwing, SunConnect, smartline, Cook's Club and Casa Cook.

Our customer promises are:

  • Quality - Thomas Cook only offer holidays that they are proud to put their name to
  • Service - Thomas Cook is on hand to help throughout the holiday experience from planning to returning home
  • Reliability - Thomas Cook has got everything covered, so rely on them and enjoy your holiday

Disclaimer

Thomas Cook Group plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:50:04 UTC
