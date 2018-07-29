Log in
07/27 05:35:02 pm
90.35 GBp   +1.92%
Thomas Cook : The next step in our animal welfare policy

July 29, 2018

The next step in our animal welfare policy

July 29, 2018

18 months ago we announced our animal welfare policy because we knew we had to take action to make sure that the attractions we sell were consistent with our customers' expectations of us. The policy was clear - any animal attractions we sell must be 100% compliant with ABTA animal welfare standards, as verified by our programme of independent audits.

Since then we've audited 49 animal attractions, and removed 29 which didn't meet the minimum ABTA standards that we insist upon. In the remaining 20, we're proud to say that each one has made significant improvements to the way they treat their animals as a direct result of our audit process.

When we introduced that policy, we recognised that customer expectations were changing when it comes to animal attractions. We also talked about the important role tourism has to play during the transition to ending practices that are known to harm animals.

Today we are announcing a new addition to our animal welfare policy based on that same principle. From next summer, we will no longer sell any animal attractions that keep orcas in captivity.

This was not a decision we took lightly. We always said that we would continue to review our policy, conscious that the more we got into this area, the more we would learn, and conscious also of changing customer sentiment. We have actively engaged with a range of animal welfare specialists in the last 18 months, and taken account of the scientific evidence they have provided. We have also taken feedback from our customers, more than 90% of whom told us that it was important that their holiday company takes animal welfare seriously. That has led us to the decision we have taken today.

Today's announcement will see Thomas Cook remove two attractions which we currently offer customers, both of which passed our audit process and made improvements to the way they treat animals. We respect and applaud the work that has been done, and we will work with both over the next 12 months to prepare for our exit. We will also continue to work ourselves to identify more sustainable alternatives.

I am clear about the kind of business that we want to be. That's why we introduced our animal welfare policy 18 months ago, and that's why we've taken this decision today. And when so many of our customers are so clear in their view, I could not allow our business to ignore them.

Disclaimer

Thomas Cook Group plc published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 23:11:07 UTC
