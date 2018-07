Thomas Cook had guided in May that it was on track to meet analysts' expectations of a 7 percent rise in its post-operating profit to £352 million for the 12 months to Sept. 30, on a constant currency basis.

"The sustained period of hot weather in June and July has led to a delay in customer bookings in the tour operator, restricting our ability to drive margins in the 'lates' market," Thomas Cook said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)