Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thomson Resources Ltd    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD (TMZ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Thomson Resources Ltd Strong Drill Results at Bygoo Tin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 11:30pm CET
Strong Drill Results at Bygoo Tin

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Thomson Resources (ASX:TMZ) is pleased to announce tin assays from its first 2018 drill campaign at the Bygoo tin project near the old Ardlethan tin mine, NSW. Twelve holes for 1104m were drilled at Bygoo North to confirm interpreted mineralisation zones and extend the mineralisation by testing along strike and at depth.

- Strong tin intercepts continue at shallow depths at Bygoo North

- Up to 10m at 1.0% Sn from 22m depth down hole

- Further extension drilling strongly warranted

- Further results from Bald Hill (tin) and Harry Smith (gold) awaited

High grade tin intersections of similar tenor to those previously recorded were obtained along interpreted northerly and easterly mineralised trends (see Figure 1 in link below). The standout intersections are -

- BNRC42- 10m at 0.5% Sn from 23m depth

- BNRC43- 4m at 0.8% Sn from 9m depth

- BNRC44- 12m at 0.6% Sn from 26m depth

- BNRC46- 8m at 0.8% Sn from 62m depth

- BNRC47- 3m at 1.4% Sn from 144m depth

- BNRC50- 7m at 0.9% Sn from 124m depth

- BNRC51- 10m at 1.0% Sn from 22m depth

- BNRC52- 13m at 0.5% Sn from 20m depth

Seven holes were drilled to the north of the historic "Dumbrells" pit searching for shallow mineralisation as seen in the previous drill hole BNRC038 (8m at 1.2% Sn from 16m depth). Drilling was successful (see Figure 1 in link below) with six of those holes intersecting wide, high grade, tin mineralisation in quartz- and tourmaline-rich greisen alteration zones at the granite-rhyolite contact. The new drilling has defined a north-south zone of mineralisation extending at least 120m from the historic pit area. The zone is shallow and open to the north. Follow up drilling is planned.

Holes BNRC47 (see Figure 2 in link below) and BNRC50 (see Figure 3 in link below) targeted deeper extensions of the main zone of mineralisation to the east and were also positive, although both holes encountered difficulty at depth and didn't reach final target depth. Intersections of 3m at 1.4% Sn and 7m at 0.9% Sn respectively confirm that not only is the mineralisation open in this direction but there are potentially additional greisen zones.

Holes BNRC52 and BNRC53 were targeted south of the old pit to verify the greisen geometry and were partly successful with BNRC52 intersecting 13m at 0.5% Sn from 20m depth. The interpretation here is that this mineralised zone is similar to the contact greisen north of the pit with the old workings having been undertaken on an outcropping portion of this north-south contact greisen (see Figure 1 in link below).

A new round of drilling is being planned to further extend and confirm the high-grade tin zones intersected.

Additionally, final results are awaited for drilling at the Bald Hill tin target and Harry Smith gold prospect.

Bygoo Tin Project

The Bygoo Tin Project was acquired by Thomson Resources in 2015 and lies on the 100% owned EL 8260. The EL surrounds the major tin deposit at Ardlethan which was mined until 1986, with over 31,500 tonnes of tin being produced (reference Paterson, R.G., 1990, Ardlethan tin deposits in the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Monograph no. 14, pages 1357-1364). There are several early-twentieth century shallow tin workings scattered up to 10km north and south of Ardlethan, and few have been tested with modern exploration. Thomson has had immediate success in drilling near two of the historic workings, Bygoo North and South, which lie towards the northern end of the tin-bearing Ardlethan Granite.

At Bygoo North Thomson has intersected multiple high-grade tin intersections in a quartztopaz- cassiterite greisen including 11m at 1.0% Sn (BNRC10), 35m at 2.1% Sn (BNRC11), 11m at 1.4% Sn (BNRC13), 11m at 2.1% Sn (BNRC20), 29m at 1.0% Sn (BNRC33) and 19m at 1.0% Sn (BNRC40). This greisen appears to be steep to vertical; about 5-10m wide in true width; strike east-west; and the tin intersections appear to have continuity within the greisen.

At Bygoo South Thomson has intersected a sulphide-rich quartz topaz greisen with highgrade tin intersections including 8m at 1.3% Sn (BNRC21), 20m at 0.9% Sn (BNRC31) and 7m at 1.3% Sn (BNRC35). The orientation and geometry of this greisen is not yet clear.

As announced to the ASX on 21 November 2016, Riverston Tin PL (a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomson) signed a Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement for its Bygoo Tin Project with a Canadian investor (BeiSur OstBarat Agency Ltd). Bei Sur (or nominee) can earn a 51% interest by contributing $A3 million in staged payments by 30 June 2018. Bei Sur then has an option to contribute additional $A22 million to earn a further 25% interest, which is exercisable until 1 October, 2018.

[For further information and the detail of the above see Thomson Resources ASX Releases of 21 November 2016, 28 June 2017 and 16 October, 2017]

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3O8P09B8



About Thomson Resources Ltd:

Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.



Source:

Thomson Resources Ltd



Contact:

Thomson Resources Ltd
T: +61-2-9906-6225
E: [email protected]
WWW: www.thomsonresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
03/18Thomson Resources Ltd Strong Drill Results at Bygoo Tin
AW
03/18THOMSON RESOURCES LTD (ASX : TMZ) Strong Drill Results at Bygoo Tin
AQ
03/14Thomson Resources Ltd Half Year Financial Report
AW
03/14THOMSON RESOURCES LTD (ASX : TMZ) Half Year Financial Report
AQ
03/07THOMSON RESOURCES : - Successful Round of Drilling Completed at the BygooTin Pro..
AQ
03/04Thomson Resources Ltd Successful Round of Drilling Completed at the Bygoo Ti..
AW
03/04THOMSON RESOURCES LTD (ASX : TMZ) Successful Round of Drilling Completed at the ..
AQ
02/05Thomson Resources Ltd - Quarterly Report December 2017
AQ
01/31THOMSON RESOURCES : Variscan Mines Limited - Quarterly Report
AQ
01/31Thomson Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
More news
Chart THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thomson Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | TMZ | AU000000TMZ5 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Eoin Rothery Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Bernard Gilligan Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Francil Patrick Jones Non-Executive Director
Antonio Peter Belperio Non-Executive Director
Ivo John Polovineo Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON RESOURCES LTD6.38%0
BHP BILLITON PLC-5.21%115 343
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-1.39%115 343
RIO TINTO-5.25%94 027
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.07%94 027
ANGLO AMERICAN14.19%34 584
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.