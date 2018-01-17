Log in
THOMSON REUTERS CORP (TRI)
Report
Thomson Reuters : Names the World's Top 100 Technology Companies

01/17/2018

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters unveiled the world's 100 leading technology companies today in its inaugural Top 100 Global Technology Leaders listing, a program that identifies the industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

The industry's first holistic assessment of today's leading tech companies utilizes a 28-data-point algorithm to objectively identify organizations with the fortitude for the future in today's complex business environment. The methodology measures performance across eight pillars: Financial, Management and Investor Confidence, Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. Its patent-pending approach was developed by Thomson Reuters Labs.  

"Tech companies operate at warp speed confronting competitive, regulatory, legal, financial, supply chain and myriad other business challenges. Oftentimes, their financial success overshadows their operational integrity, making it difficult to identify those organizations with true longevity for the future," said Alex Paladino, global managing director of the Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. "With the Top 100 Global Tech Leaders, we've identified the unique data points that embody technology-industry leadership in the 21st century; congratulations to the companies that made the list."

The world's leading tech organizations:

  • Outshine a universe of over 5,000 other technology companies comprising the tech sector in the Thomson Reuters Business Classifications
  • Outperform the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and MSCI World indices in year-over-year stock price change by 3.91 percent, 4.04 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively
  • Outperform global indices across other factors including YOY R&D investment, employee percent change and revenue percent change
  • Forty-five percent are headquartered in the United States; Japan and Taiwan are the next most prolific regions with 13 top 100 tech companies each
  • Include bellwethers such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft as well as newer tech entrants like HPE, Nvidia, Symantec and VMware

The Top 10 of the 100 Global Technology Leaders include:

COMPANY

COUNTRY

Microsoft

US

Intel

US

Cisco

US

IBM

US

Alphabet

US

Apple

US

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan

SAP

Germany

Texas Instruments

US

Accenture

Ireland

"The Top 100 Global Technology Leaders are the organizations poised to propel the future of technology. We salute them," said Brian Scanlon, chief strategy officer, Thomson Reuters.

To see the full list of the Thomson Reuters 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leaders and learn more about the program's methodology, download the full report and visit http://tr.com/top100tech. Join the discussion on Twitter #TRtech100.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com or www.tr.com.

Contacts:
Jen Breen
Thomson Reuters
[email protected] 
+1.484.326.8709  

Brian Bertsch
Thomson Reuters
[email protected] 
+1.646.223.5985

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-names-the-worlds-top-100-technology-companies-300583259.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters


© PRNewswire 2018
