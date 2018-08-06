Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - July 2018

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN 080 167 264
ASX Announcement Date: 6 August 2018
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - JULY 2018
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
|
NTA current month
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
31 July 2018
|
80.5 cents
|
76.2 cents
|
NTA previous month
|
Before Tax
|
After Tax
|
30 June 2018
|
80.1 cents
|
75.9 cents
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
Please direct enquiries to:
Craig Smith
Company Secretary
Email: [email protected] Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100
Disclaimer
Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 08:10:11 UTC