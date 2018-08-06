Log in
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD (TOP)
Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - July 2018

08/06/2018 | 10:11am CEST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement Date: 6 August 2018

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - JULY 2018

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax

After Tax

31 July 2018

80.5 cents

76.2 cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax

After Tax

30 June 2018

80.1 cents

75.9 cents

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: [email protected] Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 08:10:11 UTC
