ThromboGenics : Regulated Information - Transparency Statement

Leuven, Belgium, 27 July 2018 - Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of 2 May 2007), ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR) received transparency notifications on 27 July 2018 from Mr. Thomas M. Clay and his controlled entities (Landon T. Clay 2017-1 Annuity Trust, Estate of Landon T. Clay, East Hill Hedge Fund LLC, Monadnock Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Clay Fellowships Charitable Trust and The Clay Mathematics Institute, Inc.) and from Mrs. Lavinia D. Clay.

On 23 July 2018 the Estate of Landon T. Clay, of which Thomas M. Clay is the executor of, transferred 1,570,656 shares to Lavinia D. Clay as required by the Will of the late Landon T. Clay.

Upon this transfer the voting percentage of Thomas M. Clay decreased to 4.68% and the voting percentage of Lavinia D. Clay increased from zero to 4.10%.

On 27 July 2018, based on all received transparency declarations received, ThromboGenics NV is aware of the following participations: