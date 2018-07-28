Log in
THYSSENKRUPP (TKA)

THYSSENKRUPP (TKA)
07/27 05:35:28 pm
23.37 EUR   -0.34%
Krupp foundation rejects break-up of Thyssenkrupp: Der Spiegel

07/28/2018 | 12:10pm CEST
Gather, chairwoman of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen Halbach Foundation poses for a picture before the annual shareholders meeting of ThyssenKrupp in Bochum

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ursula Gather, head of the Thyssenkrupp foundation, ruled out a break-up of the German steel-to-submarines conglomerate and rejected allegations she is responsible for a leadership crisis, Der Spiegel newsmagazine reported.

Thyssenkrupp's chief executive and chairman quit this month citing a lack of support from "major shareholders" at a time when activist investors Cevian, which holds an 18 percent stake, and Elliott, are pushing for a deeper restructuring.

Gather finds such allegations "unjustified and painful," Der Spiegel said, quoting Gather.

"A break-up of the company will not happen under my watch," Gather said, adding that securing jobs and an adherence to the principles of the social market economy, which emphasize stability and continuity over profit, take precedence.

Gather plans to raise profits by accelerating steps to strengthen some business areas, and advocates slimming down administrative costs, Der Spiegel said.

Gather and Cevian aim to find a consensus over the choice of candidates for a new supervisory board chairman, Der Spiegel said.

The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen and Halbach foundation could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 42 543 M
EBIT 2018 1 930 M
Net income 2018 884 M
Debt 2018 3 100 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 16,37
P/E ratio 2019 13,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 14 598 M
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 28,3 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Segerath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP-3.49%17 020
ARCELORMITTAL-0.48%31 518
POSCO--.--%25 759
NUCOR6.34%21 491
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-24.34%19 071
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-16.92%15 745
