Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : Company Information Sheet(Announcement)

Company name: Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited* 天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8348

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market ("GEM") of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the Internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 7th August, 2018.

A.

General

Place of incorporation

Date of initial listing on GEM

Name of Sponsor(s)

Names of directors and supervisors (Please distinguish the status of the directors -Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)

: : : :

The People's Republic of China (the "PRC")

30 April 2008

Guotai Junan Capital Limited

Executive Director

Mr. Yang Weihong (Chairman)

Non-Executive Directors

Miss Tse, Therese YY Mr. Yang Xiaoping Mr. Zheng Yuying Ms. Peng Bo

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Cheng Xinsheng

Mr. Japhet Sebastain Law Mr. Zhou Zisheng

Supervisors：

Ms. Xu Jianxin (Chairman) Mr. Wang Yonggan

Mr. Wang Rui

Ms. Wu Gang Ms. Fan Shuyu Ms. Wang Linlin

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s)

(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company :

Tianjin Teda Investment Holding Co., Ltd. 150,420,051 domestic shares (beneficial interest)Chia Tai Pharmaceutical Investment (Beijing) Co., Ltd. 77,303,789 domestic shares (beneficial interest)

Name(s) of company (ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

NILFinancial year end date

Registered address

: :

31 DecemberNo.39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Area, the PRC

Head office and principal place of businessWeb-site address (if applicable)

Share registrar

Auditors

B.

Business activities

:

The PRC:

No.39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Area, the PRC

Hong Kong:

Unit B, 1st Floor, Neich Tower, 128 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

: :www.tbtl.cn

H share registrar and transfer office

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

:

HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

31st Floor, Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 11 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong.

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of comprehensive logistics services in China, mainly including supply chain solutions and materials procurement businesses and related services.

C. Ordinary shares Number of Domestic Shares : 256,068,800 shares in issue Number of H Shares in issue : 98,243,200 shares Par value of H : RMB1.00 per H share Shares in issue Board lot size : 2000 H shares (in number of shares) Name of other stock exchange(s) on which ordinary shares are also listed : N/A

D. Warrants Stock code : N/A Board lot size : N/A Expiry date : N/A Exercise price : N/A Conversion ratio (Not applicable if the warrant is denominated in dollar value of conversion right) : N/A No. of warrants outstanding : N/A No. of shares falling to be issued upon the exercise of outstanding warrants : N/A

E. Other securities There are no securities in issue other than those mentioned above.

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

(Sd.) (Sd.) Mr. Yang Weihong Miss Tse, Therese YY (Sd.) (Sd.) Mr. Yang Xiaoping Mr. Zheng Yuying (Sd.) (Sd.) Ms. Peng Bo Mr. Cheng Xinsheng (Sd.) (Sd.) Mr. Japhet Sebastain Law Mr. Zhou Zisheng Company Information Sheet

