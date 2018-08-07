Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : Company Information Sheet(Announcement)

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING
Form F
The Growth Enterprise Market (GEM)
Company Information Sheet
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.
Company name: Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited* 天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司
Stock code (ordinary shares): 8348
This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market ("GEM") of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the Internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.
The information in this sheet was updated as of 7th August, 2018.
A.
General
Place of incorporation
Date of initial listing on GEM
Name of Sponsor(s)
Names of directors and supervisors (Please distinguish the status of the directors -Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)
: : : :
The People's Republic of China (the "PRC")
30 April 2008
Guotai Junan Capital Limited
Executive Director
Mr. Yang Weihong (Chairman)
Non-Executive Directors
Miss Tse, Therese YY Mr. Yang Xiaoping Mr. Zheng Yuying Ms. Peng Bo
Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Cheng Xinsheng
Mr. Japhet Sebastain Law Mr. Zhou Zisheng
* For identification purposes only
Supervisors：
Ms. Xu Jianxin (Chairman) Mr. Wang Yonggan
Mr. Wang Rui
Ms. Wu Gang Ms. Fan Shuyu Ms. Wang Linlin
Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s)
(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company :
Tianjin Teda Investment Holding Co., Ltd. 150,420,051 domestic shares (beneficial interest)Chia Tai Pharmaceutical Investment (Beijing) Co., Ltd. 77,303,789 domestic shares (beneficial interest)
Name(s) of company (ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:
NILFinancial year end date
Registered address
: :
31 DecemberNo.39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Area, the PRC
Head office and principal place of businessWeb-site address (if applicable)
Share registrar
Auditors
B.
Business activities
:
The PRC:
No.39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Area, the PRC
Hong Kong:
Unit B, 1st Floor, Neich Tower, 128 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
: :www.tbtl.cn
H share registrar and transfer office
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
:
HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
31st Floor, Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 11 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong.
The Group is principally engaged in the provision of comprehensive logistics services in China, mainly including supply chain solutions and materials procurement businesses and related services.
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
Signed:
|
(Sd.)
|
(Sd.)
|
Mr. Yang Weihong
|
Miss Tse, Therese YY
|
(Sd.)
|
(Sd.)
|
Mr. Yang Xiaoping
|
Mr. Zheng Yuying
|
(Sd.)
|
(Sd.)
|
Ms. Peng Bo
|
Mr. Cheng Xinsheng
|
(Sd.)
|
(Sd.)
|
Mr. Japhet Sebastain Law
|
Mr. Zhou Zisheng
|
Company Information Sheet
NOTES
-
1 This information sheet must be signed by or pursuant to a power of attorney for and on behalf of each of the Directors of the Company.
-
2 Pursuant to rule 17.52 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must submit to the Exchange (in the electronic format specified by the Exchange from time to time) for publication on the GEM website a revised information sheet, together with a hard copy duly signed by or on behalf of each of the Directors, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
-
3 Please send a copy of this form by facsimile transaction to Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (on 2815-9353) or such other number as may be prescribed from time to time at the same time as the original is submitted to the Exchange.