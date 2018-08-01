Tianjin Port Development : Announcements and Notices - Revision of Annual Caps for Continuing Connected Transactions

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS

FOR CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 27 September 2017 and 23 October 2017 respectively, where it was announced, among other things, that the Company entered into the 2017 Cargo Reconfiguration, Storage and Logistics Services Framework Agreement and the 2017 Property and Assets Lease Framework Agreement with Tianjin Port Group.

The Board expects that the existing annual caps under the 2017 Cargo Reconfiguration, Storage and Logistics Services Framework Agreement and the 2017 Property and Assets Lease Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will be insufficient, and therefore the Board proposed the revision of the relevant annual caps.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Tianjin Port Group is the controlling Shareholder indirectly interested in 53.5% of the issued share capital of the Company. Hence, the Tianjin Port Group Companies are connected persons of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions of the Group with the Tianjin Port Group Companies constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the revised annual caps for the transactions contemplated under the 2017 Cargo Reconfiguration, Storage and Logistics Services Framework Agreement and the 2017 Property and Assets Lease Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the relevant revised annual caps are only subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements, but are exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

2.

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS UNDER THE 2017 CARGO RECONFIGURATION, STORAGE AND LOGISTICS SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Set out below are the existing annual caps and the revised annual caps under the 2017 Cargo Reconfiguration, Storage and Logistics Services Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Annual cap (RMB in thousands)

For the year ending For the year ending For the year ending 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 31 December 2020 Existing annual cap Revised annual cap Existing annual cap Revised annual cap Existing annual cap Revised annual cap 81,000

99,000

85,000

104,000

90,000

109,000

The revised annual caps under the 2017 Cargo Reconfiguration, Storage and Logistics Services Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 are determined with reference to, among other things, the following factors: (i) the historical transactions and transaction amounts for the provision of cargo reconfiguration, storage, logistics and other related services; (ii) the Group's expectation on the demand for such services by the Tianjin Port Group Companies in light of the expected business growth of the Tianjin Port Group Companies; (iii) the anticipated annual inflation rate of 3%; and (iv) the anticipated demand for such services by the Tianjin Port Group Companies exceeds the initial expectation of the Group.

3. REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS UNDER THE 2017 PROPERTY AND ASSETS LEASE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Set out below are the existing annual caps and the revised annual caps under the 2017 Property and Assets Lease Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Annual cap (RMB in thousands) For the year ending For the year ending For the year ending 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 31 December 2020 Existing annual cap Revised annual cap Existing annual cap Revised annual cap Existing annual cap Revised annual cap 151,000

179,500

156,000

204,500

160,000

208,500

The revised annual caps under the 2017 Property and Assets Lease Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 are determined with reference to, among other things, the following factors: (i) the historical transactions and transaction amounts for the leasing of freight yards, warehouses, office buildings, facilities and equipment; (ii) the Group's expectation on the demand for lease in light of the expected business growth of the Group; (iii) the anticipated annual inflation rate of 3%; and (iv) the anticipated demand for freight yards and warehouses exceeds the initial expectation of the Group.

OPINION OF THE DIRECTORS

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the transactions contemplated under the 2017 Cargo Reconfiguration, Storage and Logistics Services Framework Agreement and the 2017 Property and Assets Lease Framework Agreement are entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and on normal commercial terms, and the terms under the 2017 Cargo Reconfiguration, Storage and Logistics Services Framework Agreement and the 2017 Property and Assets Lease Framework Agreement, and the revised annual caps for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors had material interest in the 2017 Cargo Reconfiguration, Storage and Logistics Services Framework Agreement and the 2017 Property and Assets Lease Framework Agreement. In view of good corporate governance practices, Zhang Ruigang, Li Quanyong and Yu Houxin, the Directors, abstain from voting in respect of Board resolutions in relation to transactions with Tianjin Port Group and/or its associates (as defined in the Listing Rules).

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Group is principally engaged in containerised and non-containerised cargo handling services, sales and other port ancillary services at the port of Tianjin in the PRC, primarily through its subsidiaries and associated companies.

Tianjin Port Group is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Its principal business includes port handling and stevedoring services, warehousing, logistics, and port area land development at the port of Tianjin in the PRC through its group companies.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

"2017 Cargo a framework agreement dated 27 September 2017 entered into Reconfiguration, Storage between the Company and Tianjin Port Group in relation to the and Logistics Services provision of cargo reconfiguration, storage, logistics and other Framework Agreement" related services by the Group to the Tianjin Port Group Companies; "2017 Property and Assets A framework agreement dated 27 September 2017 entered into Lease Framework between the Company and Tianjin Port Group in relation to the Agreement" leasing of freight yards, warehouses, office buildings, facilities and equipment in Tianjin Binhai New Area from the Group to the Tianjin Port Group Companies; "Board" the board of Directors; "Company" Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 03382); "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange; "PRC" the People's Republic of China; "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC; 4

"Shareholder(s)" the shareholder(s) of the Company; "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Tianjin Port Group" 天津港（集團）有限公司 (Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.*), an entity reorganised as a wholly state-owned company in the PRC on 29 July 2004 and the holding company of the business owned and operated by the former government regulatory body of the port of Tianjin; and the indirect holder of 53.5% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; "Tianjin Port Group Tianjin Port Group and its associates (as defined in the Listing Companies" Rules); "%" per cent. Hong Kong, 1 August 2018 By Order of the Board

