Tiberius Acquisition Corporation : Announces Pricing of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

METAIRIE, La. and NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "TIBRU" beginning March 16, 2018. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one warrant, each warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "TIBR" and "TIBRW," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on the insurance sector. The Company is led by Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Gray.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Dowling & Partners Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attn: Kevin Brennan, [email protected], Tel.: (212) 915-1970.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

