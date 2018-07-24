Log in
TIDEWATER INC. (TDW)
GULFMARK OFFSHORE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GulfMark Offshore, Inc.

07/24/2018 | 09:14pm CEST

NEW ORLEANS, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: GLF) ("GulfMark") to Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) ("Tidewater").  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of GulfMark will receive only 1.100 shares of Tidewater for each share of GulfMark that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-glf/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

