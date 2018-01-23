Tikkurila Oyj

Press Release

January 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CET+1)



Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for January-December 2017



Tikkurila Oyj will publish the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2017 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.



Tikkurila will hold a press conference regarding the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2017 for the media and analysts on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, starting at 12:00 noon Finnish time at hotel Kämp's Akseli Gallen-Kallela cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. Attendees will be served lunch at the conference premises starting at 11:30 a.m. The Financial Statement Release will be presented by Jukka Havia, Interim President and CEO, CFO.



A live webcast, conducted in English, will be organized on February 13, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. The live webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com. The participants can also join a telephone conference that will be arranged in conjunction with the live webcast. The telephone conference details are set out below:



+358 9 7479 0361 (Finnish callers)

+44 330 336 9105 (UK callers)

+1 646 828 8156 (USA callers)

Participant code: 7399588



An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors later during the same day.



Financial Statement Release and related presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors.





For further information, please contact:

Tikkurila Oyj

Minna Avellan, Director, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 533 7932, [email protected]

Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com

