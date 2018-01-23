Log in
TIKKURILA OYJ
Report
Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for January-December 2017

01/23/2018 | 08:01am CET

Tikkurila Oyj
Press Release
January 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CET+1)

Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for January-December 2017

Tikkurila Oyj will publish the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2017 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Tikkurila will hold a press conference regarding the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2017 for the media and analysts on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, starting at 12:00 noon Finnish time at hotel Kämp's Akseli Gallen-Kallela cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. Attendees will be served lunch at the conference premises starting at 11:30 a.m. The Financial Statement Release will be presented by Jukka Havia, Interim President and CEO, CFO.

A live webcast, conducted in English, will be organized on February 13, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. The live webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com. The participants can also join a telephone conference that will be arranged in conjunction with the live webcast. The telephone conference details are set out below:

+358 9 7479 0361 (Finnish callers)
+44 330 336 9105 (UK callers)
+1 646 828 8156 (USA callers)
Participant code: 7399588

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors later during the same day.

Financial Statement Release and related presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors.


For further information, please contact:
Tikkurila Oyj
Minna Avellan, Director, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 533 7932, [email protected]

Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tikkurila Oyj via Globenewswire
