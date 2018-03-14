The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, has opened the doors of their fully-remodeled Franklin, TN store in Nashville.



Floor-to-ceiling marble and metallic accents make for a glamorous look.



Warm tones and texture make this tiled fireplace feel welcoming.



Pops of color and geometric shape create a stunning accent wall.



Copper-toned metallics add impressive drama.





The 18,000-square-foot store, which first opened in January 2010, was fully renovated with the Nashville customer and community specifically in mind. Over 40 fully-tiled vignettes were added displaying new trends and a portion of The Tile Shop’s hundreds of new products. The remodeled store features increased sustainability with the addition of energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the store that allows customers to see products in optimal lighting.

Marble, natural stone, porcelain, ceramic and outdoor tile displays are some of the latest styles that are included in the new vignettes to allow customers to tactically engage with 3-D designs in a room environment and imagine the possibilities. A sampling of some of the hundreds of new and unique products at The Tile Shop come to life and serve to inspire design ideas. Fresh color palettes that reflect local interior design trends and demands have been incorporated into the vignettes as well.

“We welcome everyone in the Nashville area to visit our Franklin store to be inspired to transform their homes with tile,” says Leigh Behrman, Vice President of Construction and Facilities at The Tile Shop. “Whether you have a project on the horizon that you want to sit down at one of our new design tables with a store associate to create or you just want to browse through the new store with your family and a cup of coffee, we know everyone is going to love the engaging new layout at The Tile Shop in Franklin.”

Homeowners can schedule a design consultation appointment online ahead to reserve time to speak one-on-one to an expert associate who will help them match tiles, design a space and make their ideas reality.

Trade professionals will find a unique tool display with accessories, installation materials specified to industry standards and the best professional brands, like Superior, Wedi, Lackmond, Dural, Blanke and Raimondi. The Tile Shop features local trade professionals in their marketing and offers educational and networking opportunities in store, furthering a community connection.

The Tile Shop has been part of the Nashville community for over 10 years, and the recent remodel will better serve and inspire the entire community and their tiling projects. There are four stores located in Tennessee, two of which are in the Nashville area.

The Tile Shop in Franklin is located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin, TN; call (615) 656-5112.

For more information or to get started on a dream design, please visit www.tileshop.com; stop by a retail showroom; or call Customer Service at 888-398-6595.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment with up to 50 full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, with an average size of 20,300 square feet and sells products online at www.tileshop.com.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Media Contact: [email protected]

