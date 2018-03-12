Log in
TILLY'S INC (TLYS)
Tilly's Inc : Tilly's, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

03/12/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Tilly's, Inc. Class A (NYSE: TLYS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 12, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2288

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 579 M
EBIT 2018 30,2 M
Net income 2018 13,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,61
P/E ratio 2019 18,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 392 M
Technical analysis trends TILLY'S INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond S. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hezy Shaked Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Michael L. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Janet E. Kerr Independent Director
Seth R. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILLY'S INC-7.86%387
INDITEX SA-17.13%92 309
KERING-1.27%60 290
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-6.98%42 106
ROSS STORES-4.04%29 429
ZALANDO6.29%14 308
