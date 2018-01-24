Time Out : Trading Update – 24.01.18

24 January 2018

Time Out Group plc

("Time Out", the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading Update

Twelve months to 31 December 2017

- Time Out delivers strong progress -

Time Out Group plc (AIM: TMO), the global media and entertainment business, today announces its trading update for the twelve months to 31 December 2017.

The Board is pleased to report that revenue and adjusted EBITDA are anticipated to be in line with its expectations for the full year.

Time Out Group revenue is expected to have increased by 19% year-on-year on a proforma1 basis with strong growth across both Time Out Digital and Time Out Market.

Time Out Digital is projected to deliver e-commerce revenue growth of 57%, Premium Profiles revenue growth of 43%, digital advertising revenue growth of 21% and print revenue growth of 1%, compared to the prior year. Overall, Time Out Digital has seen revenue growth of 15%.

Time Out Market is expected to show year-on-year revenue growth of 60% in the period. Time Out Market in Lisbon has continued to perform strongly and has seen over 3.6 million visitors in the full year of 2017, compared to 3.1 million in the prior year.

The Group expects to report its annual results for 2017 on Wednesday 28 March 2018.

Julio Bruno, CEO of Time Out Group plc, stated:

"Time Out Digital continues to make substantial progress in its core areas and in particular e-commerce has seen excellent growth with more transactions across more verticals. Our Time Out Market in Lisbon continues to perform particularly well and we are excited about rolling out this incredibly successful format globally, with plans on track for new markets which have been recently announced in Miami, Boston and Chicago.

"This year we celebrate 50 years since Time Out launched to inspire and enable people to make the most of the city with unique, curated content and it remains as relevant now as when it first started. We couldn't be more proud of where the brand stands today as millions of people globally rely on us to discover and enjoy cities around the world, making Time Out the only true global marketplace for city life."

About Time Out Group plc

Time Out is a multi-platform media and e-commerce business with a global content distribution network comprising magazines, online, mobile apps, mobile web and physical presence via Live Events and Time Out Market. Using these platforms and its well-established global brand, Time Out seeks to inspire and enable people to experience the best of a city, through curated content around food, drink, music, theatre, art, travel and entertainment. Time Out, listed on AIM and headquartered in the United Kingdom, has a presence in 108 cities and 39 countries with an average monthly global digital audience reach of 242 million.

