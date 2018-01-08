Log in
TIME WARNER (TWX)
Report
Time Warner : HBO Wins 4 Golden Globe Awards for Big Little Lies, the Most of Any Network or Platform

01/08/2018 | 06:09pm CET

LOS ANGELES - HBO received 4 Golden Globe Awards for BIG LITTLE LIES, the most of any network or platform, at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were presented yesterday in Los Angeles.

HBO's Golden Globe wins for BIG LITTLE LIES include:

* Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Nicole Kidman); Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Alexander Skarsgård); and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Laura Dern).

Time Warner Inc. published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:09:06 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 31 035 M
EBIT 2017 8 140 M
Net income 2017 4 954 M
Debt 2017 19 928 M
Yield 2017 1,76%
P/E ratio 2017 14,86
P/E ratio 2018 14,35
EV / Sales 2017 2,99x
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
Capitalization 72 876 M
Chart TIME WARNER
Duration : Period :
Time Warner Technical Analysis Chart | TWX | US8873173038 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TIME WARNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Bewkes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard M. Averill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mitchell A. Klaif Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Charles Clark Lead Independent Director
Jessica P. Einhorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIME WARNER2.33%72 876
TOHO CO LTD1.26%6 728
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%6 465
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO0.96%4 973
CHINA FILM CO LTD1.95%4 518
ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 550
