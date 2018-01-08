Time Warner : HBO Wins 4 Golden Globe Awards for Big Little Lies, the Most of Any Network or Platform

LOS ANGELES - HBO received 4 Golden Globe Awards for BIG LITTLE LIES, the most of any network or platform, at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were presented yesterday in Los Angeles.

HBO's Golden Globe wins for BIG LITTLE LIES include:

* Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Nicole Kidman); Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Alexander Skarsgård); and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Laura Dern).