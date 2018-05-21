Times China : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 MAY 2018 AND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND F...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED ࣛ˾ʕ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 MAY 2018

AND

PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2017

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Times China Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 18 May 2018, a poll was demanded by the chairman of the AGM for voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 17 April 2018 (the "AGM Notice").

As at the date of the AGM, a total of 1,833,817,142 shares of the Company (the "Shares") were in issue and the holders of which are entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") casting vote on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. All the resolutions were approved by Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follow:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS No. of Votes (%) For Against 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and independent auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017. 1,413,981,738 100.000000% 0 0.000000% 2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017. 1,413,981,738 100.000000% 0 0.000000% 3. (A)To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company (the "Directors"): (i)Mr. Guan Jianhui as executive Director; 1,413,711,738 99.980905% 270,000 0.019095% (ii)Mr. Bai Xihong as executive Director; and 1,413,711,738 99.980905% 270,000 0.019095% (iii) Mr. Li Qiang as executive Director; 1,413,711,738 99.980905% 270,000 0.019095% (B) To authorise the board of Directors (the " Board") to fix the remuneration of the Directors. 1,379,493,738 97.733729% 31,988,000 2.266271% 4. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration for the year ending 31 December 2018. 1,411,416,738 99.818597% 2,565,000 0.181403% 5. (A)To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the number of the issued Shares (the "Issue Mandate") as at the date of this resolution. 1,282,131,105 90.675224% 131,850,633 9.324776% (B)To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of the issued Shares as at the date of this resolution. 1,413,977,738 99.999717% 4,000 0.000283% (C)To extend the Issue Mandate by the number of Shares bought back by the Company pursuant to the general mandate granted by resolution no. 5(B). 1,305,987,105 92.362374% 107,994,633 7.637626%

Please refer to the AGM Notice for the full text of the resolutions.

As more than 50% of votes were casted in favour of the above resolutions, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

Further information on the payment of final dividend

The proposed final dividend of RMB41.43 cents per Share for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been approved by the Shareholders at the AGM. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 25 May 2018 to Tuesday, 29 May 2018, both days inclusive, during which period no share transfers will be registered. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 24 May 2018. The dividend is expected to be paid on 3 July 2018 to those Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 29 May 2018.

The final dividend payable to Shareholders shall be converted to and paid in Hong Kong dollars based on the medium exchange rate of Hong Kong dollars against Renminbi announced by the People's Bank of China on 18 May 2018, being HK$1.00 to RMB0.81228. Based on the above exchange rate, the amount of final dividend payable shall be 51.00 HK cents per Share.

By Order of the Board Times China Holdings Limited

Shum Chiu Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shum Chiu Hung, Mr. Guan Jianhui, Mr. Bai Xihong, Mr. Li Qiang, Mr. Shum Siu Hung and Mr.

Niu Jimin; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Jin Qingjun, Ms. Sun Hui and Mr. Wong Wai Man.