Times Property : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

01/04/2018 | 05:29am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED ࣛ˾ήପછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

The board of directors (the "Board") of Times Property Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group's aggregated contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) for the year ended 31 December 2017 amounted to approximately RMB41,629 million with contracted gross floor area of approximately 2,822,000 square meters. In December 2017, the Group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to approximately RMB5,945 million with contracted gross floor area of approximately 468,000 square meters.

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to consult licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

By Order of the Board Times Property Holdings Limited

Shum Chiu Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shum Chiu Hung, Mr. Guan Jianhui, Mr. Bai Xihong, Mr. Li Qiang, Mr. Shum Siu Hung and Mr. Niu Jimin and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Qingjun, Ms. Sun Hui and Mr. Wong Wai Man.

Times Property Holdings Limited published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 04:29:01 UTC.

Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 25 158 M
EBIT 2017 5 119 M
Net income 2017 2 590 M
Debt 2017 13 415 M
Yield 2017 5,58%
P/E ratio 2017 5,62
P/E ratio 2018 4,32
EV / Sales 2017 1,12x
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
Capitalization 14 799 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Managers
NameTitle
Chiu Hung Shum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Pang Lui Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Jian Hui Guan Executive Director
Xi Hong Bai Executive Director
Qi Ang Li Executive Director
