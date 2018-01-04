Times Property : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

The board of directors (the "Board") of Times Property Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group's aggregated contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) for the year ended 31 December 2017 amounted to approximately RMB41,629 million with contracted gross floor area of approximately 2,822,000 square meters. In December 2017, the Group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to approximately RMB5,945 million with contracted gross floor area of approximately 468,000 square meters.

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to consult licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

